Coal ministry generates Rs 28.79 cr revenue via disposal of scrap

An area of approximately 50,59,012 sq ft has been freed so far via scrap disposal, the coal ministry said in a statement

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2023 | 5:00 PM IST
Listen to This Article

The coal ministry on Tuesday said a revenue of Rs 28.79 crore has been generated by disposing of scrap as part of a special campaign.
An area of approximately 50,59,012 sq ft has been freed so far via scrap disposal, the coal ministry said in a statement.
A total of 1,08,469 physical files have been reviewed so far, and 8,088 old files have been weeded out, it said.
Besides, 29,993 e-files have been closed online, after reviewing 80,305 e-files, the ministry said.
During the second and third week of the implementation phase of the special campaign, the coal ministry has carried out various activities, identified during the preparatory phase of the campaign, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coal ministry scrap waste management

First Published: Oct 24 2023 | 5:00 PM IST

