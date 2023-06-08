Delhi police step up sexual harassment probe of wrestling chief Bhushan



Indian police have questioned more than 155 people in a widening investigation of sexual harassment accusations against the chief of the national wrestling body, a police source with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

By Rupam Jain



The wrestlers camped outdoors in New Delhi for months to protest against a lack of action, but police cleared the site and detained some of the Olympic medallists when they threatened to march on India's new parliament building last month.

The government has set a June 15 deadline to wrap up the investigation after the accusations made by some top wrestlers in January against the official, who is also a member of parliament from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's political party.



"The aim is to wrap up all sides of the police inquiry this week," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. He added that 155 people had been examined as the effort widens.

"We are recording statements and gathering evidence from everyone directly and indirectly attached with the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI)," said a New Delhi police official who is overseeing the investigation.

Also Read Delhi Police records statement of WFI chief in sexual harassment case 'Sought sexual favours, touched inappropriately': FIRs against WFI chief Reports claiming lack of evidence against WFI chief wrong: Delhi Police Delhi court seeks status report from police on case against WFI chief Sexual harassment case: Delhi Police to record victims' statement on Friday Automobile emission leading cause of recorded air pollution: IITR study As Hollywood fights AI, Indian screenwriters struggle for pay, credit Those who pledged to invest in UP are untraceable now: Akhilesh Yadav Posts on Aurangzeb: Violence not in line with Maha culture, says Sharad Mother alone does not have right over child: HC in Shikhar Dhawan's case



A lawyer for Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the president of the WFI, said his client was innocent and rejected the accusations. A six-time MP, Singh is set to hold a rally in his northern constituency on Sunday to seek public support.

A police spokesman declined to comment on the figure during a continuing investigation.



Police complaints reviewed by Reuters showed seven female athletes, including a minor, detailed harassment by Singh.

The protest, and police action against top athletes, shone a spotlight on the government's delay in tackling the complaint against a member of the ruling party.



"It's been a deeply humiliating experience at multiple levels but we will continue our fight if the government fails to provide justice," said protest leader Bajrang Punia, who took the men's 65 kg freestyle bronze at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

At a meeting with the protesting wrestlers on Wednesday, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur promised swift action and efforts to boost safety for female wrestlers, along with fair elections to appoint a new chief of the body.



The Sport and Rights Alliance, a global coalition of non-government bodies that promotes human rights in sport, urged the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to ensure a transparent, independent and impartial investigation.

Punia, another Olympic medallist, Sakshi Malik and Asian Games champion Vinesh Phogat had to be talked out of plans to dump their medals in a river in protest on May 30.