Delhi police to monitor Haryana-based criminals' activities ahead of polls

Delhi Police

Delhi Police | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 9:49 PM IST

The Delhi Police will keep track of the activities of Haryana-based criminals, who are either lodged in jail or operating their gangs from the national capital and will share the data with the poll-bound state, officials on Thursday said.
Polling for the 90 Assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and the results will be declared on October 8.
"Many Haryana-based criminals are lodged in Delhi jail. The Delhi police will keep strict vigil on them and their activities," a senior police officer said.
The officer further said that the police will also keep a record of their communications which will be shared with the Haryana police for complete hassle-free polls in the state.
 
Police said that many senior political leaders from the national capital will hold rallies in Haryana, thus the inputs shared by the Delhi police will play a vital role for Haryana police.
"We have already asked senior police officers of Delhi's police districts which are either close to Haryana or share its boundaries with the state to increase night patrolling, to make a list of bad characters of their police stations and if they are associated with any criminal gangs," said the officer.

"We are identifying all the small, big and connecting routes through which people can commute or enter in Delhi. Deployment will be done on such routes," said the officer.
In view of the polls, the Haryana police has already beefed up their security arrangements on the inter-state borders, flying squads and surveillance teams have been activated, the officer said.
Police is also keeping track of drugs and illicit weapons being smuggled into the state, they said.

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 9:49 PM IST

