Illegal arms suppliers held in Delhi; eight country-made pistols recovered

Delhi Police received a tip-off on August 19 that two arm traffickers would be reaching Agra canal road | Photo: Wikipedia

Delhi Police has arrested two members of an interstate arms supply gang who used social media platforms for their dealings, officials said on Sunday. According to police, the accused used to procure the arms from Khargone in Madhya Pradesh which they supplied in Delhi/NCR. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The accused have been identified as Arvind Kumar (45) and Vinod Kumar (48) from Uttar Pradesh and eight countrymade 0.32 bore pistols recovered from them, police said. Police received a tip-off on August 19 that two arm traffickers would be reaching Agra canal road in Jaitpur to deliver a consignment of illegal fire arms, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (special cell) Amit Kaushik said.

Based on the tip-off, a police team was formed which laid a trap near Canal road and the duo was apprehended. Eight pistols were recovered from them, Kaushik said.

The officer further said that the accused were involved in arms trafficking for over eight years.

They were in contact with illegal arms manufacturers based in Khargone in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

"They contact suppliers and receivers of arms through social media platforms and procured arms for Rs 12,000 to 15,000 per piece. They sold it for Rs 25,000 to 30,000 per piece," said the DCP.

Last week, they received an offer to supply arms at a lucrative rate of Rs 40,000 per piece in Delhi to the associate of a dreaded gangster based in Delhi, Kaushik said.

Arvind was previously involved in 11 cases registered against him in UP and Delhi, the DCP said, adding that probe is underway to unearth the entire network.