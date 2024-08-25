Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Illegal arms suppliers held in Delhi; eight country-made pistols recovered

Illegal arms suppliers held in Delhi; eight country-made pistols recovered

Delhi Police has arrested two members of an interstate arms supply gang who used social media platforms for their dealings, officials said on Sunday.

Delhi Police

Delhi Police received a tip-off on August 19 that two arm traffickers would be reaching Agra canal road | Photo: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Police has arrested two members of an interstate arms supply gang who used social media platforms for their dealings, officials said on Sunday.
According to police, the accused used to procure the arms from Khargone in Madhya Pradesh which they supplied in Delhi/NCR.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The accused have been identified as Arvind Kumar (45) and Vinod Kumar (48) from Uttar Pradesh and eight countrymade 0.32 bore pistols recovered from them, police said.
Police received a tip-off on August 19 that two arm traffickers would be reaching Agra canal road in Jaitpur to deliver a consignment of illegal fire arms, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (special cell) Amit Kaushik said.
Based on the tip-off, a police team was formed which laid a trap near Canal road and the duo was apprehended. Eight pistols were recovered from them, Kaushik said.
The officer further said that the accused were involved in arms trafficking for over eight years.

More From This Section

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Bigger intention of grabbing land behind crimes against women: Assam CM

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Protest, Lawyers Protest

LIVE: Kolkata rape-murder main accused Sanjay Roy undergoing lie detection test at Presidency Jail

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

Responsibility of all to make country narcotics, drug free: Amit Shah

Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), Sikkim CM

Sikkim CM Tamang announces minimum monthly pension of Rs 50,000 for ex-MLAs

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi interacts with Lakhpati Didis earning Rs 1L annually in Maharashtra

They were in contact with illegal arms manufacturers based in Khargone in Madhya Pradesh, police said.
"They contact suppliers and receivers of arms through social media platforms and procured arms for Rs 12,000 to 15,000 per piece. They sold it for Rs 25,000 to 30,000 per piece," said the DCP.
Last week, they received an offer to supply arms at a lucrative rate of Rs 40,000 per piece in Delhi to the associate of a dreaded gangster based in Delhi, Kaushik said.
Arvind was previously involved in 11 cases registered against him in UP and Delhi, the DCP said, adding that probe is underway to unearth the entire network.

Also Read

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat

Have police revoked security for wrestlers testifying against Brij Bhusan?

Delhi police

Delhi Police busts Al Qaeda terror module, detains 14 people from 3 states

Delhi police

Delhi malls, hospitals get bomb threat emails: Why is tracking sender tough

Diageo, Beverages, Liquor, Alcohol

Diageo submits financial documents in Delhi police corruption investigation

Delhi Police

Doctor rape-murder: Delhi Police issues prohibitory orders in central Delhi

Topics : Delhi Police Illegal drug racket Social Media trafficking

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon