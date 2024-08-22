Business Standard
Delhi Police busts Al Qaeda terror module, detains 14 people from 3 states

Delhi Police busts Al Qaeda terror module, detains 14 people from 3 states

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Aug 22 2024 | 1:47 PM IST

The Delhi Police on Thursday claimed to have busted an Al Qaeda terror module after detaining 14 people from Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.
After receiving intelligence inputs, an operation was conducted along with the police forces of the states, officials said.
"The module, as per current state of operations, was being led by one Dr. Ishtiyaq of Ranchi (Jharkhand), and it was aspiring to declare 'khilafat' and execute serious terrorist activities within the country," a Delhi Police statement said.
The members of the terror module were trained, including in handling weapons, at various locations, it said.
The statement said six people were detained from Bhiwadi in Rajasthan while they were undergoing training to handle weapons, and eight from Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh for questioning, it said.
They are being interrogated and additional detentions are anticipated. Raids are being conducted to recover arms, ammunition and documents, the officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 1:47 PM IST

