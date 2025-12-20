Saturday, December 20, 2025 | 03:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 100K PUC applications received in 3 days amid anti-pollution curbs in Delhi

100K PUC applications received in 3 days amid anti-pollution curbs in Delhi

Singh said that in the last three days, a large number of people have come forward to obtain PUC certificates

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

EV registrations in Delhi have surpassed one lakh since the BJP administration assumed office in February (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

More than one lakh vehicle owners applied for Pollution Under Control certificates in the last three days amid intensified enforcement against polluting vehicles in the national capital, Delhi Transport and Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said on Saturday.

Singh said the BJP government is working on long-term and data-driven solutions to address air pollution in the national capital, asserting that transport-related emissions contribute around 20-25 per cent to Delhi's overall pollution.

Singh said that in the last three days, a large number of people have come forward to obtain PUC certificates.

Over one lakh people registered for PUC certificates during this period, including more than 40,000 on December 19 alone, he added.

 

The minister said officials from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and police are deployed at petrol pumps with cameras used to monitor vehicles.

Also Read

Flights, fog, Indigo

Delhi airport sees 129 flight cancellations as dense fog slows operations

Air pollution numbers govt

Delhi air quality worsens over weekend as all areas record AQI over 300

aviation, flight, fog

Fog and toxic air choke Delhi, ground flights as pollution nears severe

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

'No PUCC, No Fuel' rule: Over 3,700 vehicles challaned in Delhi in 24 hours

Ashish Sood

Govt to install air purifiers in 10K classrooms: Delhi education minister

First-time violators are issued warnings, while repeat offenders face challans, he said, adding that ambulances and other essential services are exempt from these penalties.

He stated that enforcement teams issued 1,728 challans on December 17, around 300 on December 18 and nearly 700 on December 19. Vehicles falling under the end-of-life category, as per Supreme Court directions, are being turned back.

Addressing a press conference, Singh mentioned the opposition has been repeatedly raising questions on pollution, but the government is presenting realistic data and taking concrete action.

He alleged that during the previous AAP government's tenure, policies and implementation failed to deliver meaningful results on pollution control.

EV registrations in Delhi have surpassed one lakh since the BJP administration assumed office in February, the minister said.

He claimed that the earlier government did not release EV subsidies, despite having a provision of around Rs 45 crore, which could have encouraged more people to shift to electric vehicles. "Had the subsidy been given, more Delhi residents would have opted for EVs," Singh said.

Singh said the chief minister and the entire cabinet are working on a comprehensive policy for Delhi, which will be announced soon. It is expected to benefit citizens while helping make the city cleaner.

On public transport, the minister said that since the BJP government took charge, 3,518 buses have been added to the city's fleet.

He said the number will be increased to 5,000 by March and further to over 7,000 by November 2026.

Singh alleged that pollution levels worsened over the past decade and the present government is working "24x7" on long-term solutions.

He expressed confidence that pollution levels would gradually decline as measures take effect.

Appealing to citizens, the minister urged people to shift to electric vehicles and cooperate with PCU's efforts.

He also said advisories have been issued to ensure respiratory patients receive proper treatment and medicines are adequately available for them.

Singh stated the government's focus remains on improving transport infrastructure across the city.

He also appreciated the citizens for their cooperation in complying with PUC norms over the past few days.

Speaking on health infrastructure, Singh said the government has strengthened facilities since taking office and implemented the Ayushman Bharat schemes.

Around Rs 28 crore has been released so far, he said. "More work will be done in the coming days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

Bihar election results have opened doors for BJP's win in Bengal: PM Modi

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to address 1st rally in Bengal today after draft voter list release

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to arrive in Assam for 2-day visit; set to unveil airport terminal

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

UP CM orders strict action against travel agents cheating job seekers

Indian Railways

Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani mows down 7 tuskers in Assam, 5 coaches derailed

Topics : Delhi Delhi-NCR Delhi Pollution air pollution Delhi air quality

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEIdea Vodofone ShareAeroflex Industries ShareOTT Releases This WeekChristmas Gift IdeasUS Visa BulletinCAT Result 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon