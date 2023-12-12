Sensex (0.05%)
Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degrees

Delhi AQI today: On Tuesday as of 9 am, AQI in Anand Vihar was 371. At ITO, the AQI was 340 and 330 in Rohini. At IGI Airport Terminal 3, the AQI was 302

Delhi Air Pollution news today

Delhi weather: National capital is expected to see colder days this week

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 10:03 AM IST
The Air Quality Index (AQI) in most parts of Delhi continued to remain in the "very poor" category on Tuesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data. On December 12 too, Delhi's AQI was 317.

On Tuesday as of 9 am, AQI in Anand Vihar was 371. At ITO, the AQI was 340 and 330 in Rohini. At IGI Airport Terminal 3, the AQI was 302.
At the same time, the minimum temperature in the national capital continues to remain below 7 degrees Celsius. On Tuesday, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature was 6.8 degrees Celsius, marginally higher than 6.5 degrees Celsius on December 12.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", 401 and 450 "severe", and above 450 "severe-plus".

Delhi weather forecast: Will the national capital get more chilly?

According to the data available on IMD's website, the minimum temperature in Delhi is likely to dip further to 6 degrees Celsius on December 14 and 15. After that, it is likely to remain in the range of 7 to 8 degrees Celsius till December 18.

'Cleanest 10 days in last five years'

In a post on social media platform X, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said earlier this week that the first 10 days of December were the cleanest in terms of air pollution in the last five years.

"For the first 10-day period of December, Delhi registers its lowest daily average AQI in 2023 as compared to the corresponding period in the last 5 years," it said.

"Delhi has not reported a single day of 'severe' air quality during this period of 2023 as compared to the corresponding period in the last five years."

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 10:03 AM IST

