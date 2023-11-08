Delhi pollution: Over 1,300 fined in a day for not having PUC certificates

Amid high pollution levels in the national capital, the Delhi Traffic Police issued over 1,300 challans in a single day to vehicle owners driving without PUC certificates, officials said on Wednesday.

On Sunday, after the city's air quality plummeted to the 'Severe Plus' category, Stage IV of the Centre's pollution control plan -- Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) -- came into effect in Delhi. Under GRAP Stage IV, all kinds of construction work and the entry of polluting trucks into the city are banned.

GRAP -- a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the Delhi-NCR region in the winter season -- classifies actions under four different categories Stage I 'Poor' (AQI 201-300), Stage II 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400), Stage III 'Severe' (AQI 401-450), and Stage IV 'Severe Plus' (AQI > 450).

Plying of old diesel or petrol vehicles and trucks carrying non-essential material in the national capital attracts a fine of Rs 20,000 under the Motor Vehicles Act.

According to data shared by the police, 1,344 challans were issued on Tuesday (November 7) to vehicles operating without a valid pollution under control (PUC) certificate. A total 1,253 challans and 991 notices were issued for obstructive or improper parking and 403 vehicles towed by traffic cranes.

As many as 131 and 888 challans were issued for driving against the flow of traffic and no-entry violations, respectively. In an effort to control non-destined goods vehicles, 1,239 were checked and 488 returned. Only those vehicles carrying essential commodities with a valid permission were allowed, the police said.

In addition, challans were issued to 246 BS-III petrol and 1,184 BS-IV diesel vehicles, they said.

The police issued 1,060 challans to BS-III petrol vehicles and 4,840 challans to BS-IV diesel vehicles from November 3 to 7. In addition, 5,820 challans and 6,061 notices were issued for improper parking during the same period.

A total 637 challans were issued for driving against traffic flow, 3,949 for no-entry violations and 12 for carrying construction and demolition material without proper covering, the police added.

Also Read Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary result announced today, here's how to check Delhi's air quality stays 'poor', anti-pollution drive to start today Hazy Friday morning in Delhi, AQI dips to 'severe' in various parts of city Delhi AQI improves marginally to 413; haze persists, health concerns rise Delhi's AQI in 'severe' category, Gopal Rai urges Centre to convene meeting UGC announces regulations for operation of foreign universities in India Priyanka Gandhi urges citizens to avoid voting on religious lines 'Garbage burning, dumping C&D waste top contributors to Delhi pollution' SIA raids multiple locations in J-K, Delhi in terror funding case Delhi govt to attempt inducing artificial rain to curb air pollution: Rai