Delhi pollution: Over 1,300 fined in a day for not having PUC certificates

Plying of old diesel or petrol vehicles and trucks carrying non-essential material in the national capital attracts a fine of Rs 20,000 under the Motor Vehicles Act

air pollution, AQI

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 9:15 PM IST
Amid high pollution levels in the national capital, the Delhi Traffic Police issued over 1,300 challans in a single day to vehicle owners driving without PUC certificates, officials said on Wednesday.
On Sunday, after the city's air quality plummeted to the 'Severe Plus' category, Stage IV of the Centre's pollution control plan -- Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) -- came into effect in Delhi. Under GRAP Stage IV, all kinds of construction work and the entry of polluting trucks into the city are banned.
GRAP -- a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the Delhi-NCR region in the winter season -- classifies actions under four different categories Stage I 'Poor' (AQI 201-300), Stage II 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400), Stage III 'Severe' (AQI 401-450), and Stage IV 'Severe Plus' (AQI > 450).
Plying of old diesel or petrol vehicles and trucks carrying non-essential material in the national capital attracts a fine of Rs 20,000 under the Motor Vehicles Act.
According to data shared by the police, 1,344 challans were issued on Tuesday (November 7) to vehicles operating without a valid pollution under control (PUC) certificate. A total 1,253 challans and 991 notices were issued for obstructive or improper parking and 403 vehicles towed by traffic cranes.
As many as 131 and 888 challans were issued for driving against the flow of traffic and no-entry violations, respectively. In an effort to control non-destined goods vehicles, 1,239 were checked and 488 returned. Only those vehicles carrying essential commodities with a valid permission were allowed, the police said.
In addition, challans were issued to 246 BS-III petrol and 1,184 BS-IV diesel vehicles, they said.
The police issued 1,060 challans to BS-III petrol vehicles and 4,840 challans to BS-IV diesel vehicles from November 3 to 7. In addition, 5,820 challans and 6,061 notices were issued for improper parking during the same period.
A total 637 challans were issued for driving against traffic flow, 3,949 for no-entry violations and 12 for carrying construction and demolition material without proper covering, the police added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Motor Vehicles Act Delhi Pollution pollution certificate

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 9:15 PM IST

