SIA raids multiple locations in J-K, Delhi in terror funding case

During the inquiry, it was found that funds to the tune of Rs 85 crore were raised and laundered in less than two years, the SIA said

Photo: ANI

Representative Image | Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 7:46 PM IST
Listen to This Article

The Jammu and Kashmir Police's Special Investigation Agency (SIA) on Wednesday raided multiple locations in the union territory and Delhi in connection with a terror funding case, the agency said.
"Continuing with its endeavour to dismantle terror support systems in J&K, the SIA Kashmir conducted searches at houses and offices at 22 locations in J&K and Delhi," the investigating agency said.
These locations include 18 in Srinagar, one each in Anantnag and Pulwama, and two in Delhi.
"The pre-dawn searches were carried out simultaneously by special teams of the SIA. During the search operation, incriminating material in the shape of bank documents, cash books, credit cards, debit cards, cheque books, invoices, mobile phones, SIM cards and passports etc., was seized, which will be analysed for further investigation," the SIA said.
The case pertains to illegal raising, layering and laundering of proceeds of crime by the accused persons. These proceeds of crime might subsequently have been used in unlawful activities, including secessionism and terrorism, according to the agency.
The case was registered at SIA Kashmir police station on the basis of an inquiry.
During the inquiry, it was found that funds to the tune of Rs 85 crore were raised and laundered in less than two years, the SIA said.
The transactions were mostly cash-based to evade detection by law enforcement agencies. Based on the findings of the inquiry, case FIR No 08 of 2023 was registered under relevant sections of law, it said.
The raids were conducted on the strength of a search warrant issued by a special designated NIA court to collect evidence relevant to the ongoing investigation in the case, it said.
The SIA said it is committed to dismantling the terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir by choking terror financing channels, be it hawala, human cash couriers or banking channels.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir government terror funding

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 7:46 PM IST

