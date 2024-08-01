In light of the heavy rainfall experienced last night and the anticipation of continuous severe rainfall today, Delhi Education Minister Atishi has announced that all schools in the national capital, both government and private, will stay shut on Thursday. Atishi posted on Wednesday on the microblogging site X, “In light of the very heavy rainfall this evening and the forecast of heavy rainfall tomorrow, all schools--government and private schools will remain closed tomorrow." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The Municipal Corporation and other government officials are making efforts to control the situation, according to Atishi. Reason behind the Delhi school closure today The rain has resulted in a great amount of waterlogging and road disruptions, resulting in traffic chaos. The heavy rainfall on Wednesday night seriously impacted the city's infrastructure, leaving vehicles abandoned on flooded streets and creating critical delays. Additionally, there were problems with public transportation, making commuters' lives even more challenging.

Emergency services were deployed to deal with the circumstances, however, the force of the downpour made it hard for authorities to clear the waterlogged regions sooner. The severe rainfall is expected to proceed today, with meteorological forecasts warning of more downpour, further worsening the situation.

What Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has to say about the school shut down?

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi likewise posted on her X and ordered that all schools under the Metropolitan Corporation of Delhi will stay shut on August 1 considering the prediction of unfavourable weather conditions.

The post says, "All MCD schools will remain closed tomorrow, August 1, 2024, in view of incessant rainfall in the National Capital and the forecast of adverse weather conditions”.

The unexpected downpour caused unlimited waterlogging, provoking the Delhi Traffic Police to give warnings for commuters to keep away from specific routes.

The Pragati Maidan observatory in central Delhi recorded an astonishing 112.5 mm of rain in just one hour, according to data from the India Meteorological Department's Automatic Weather Station (AWS) network.

Between 8.30 am and 8.30 pm on Wednesday, Mayur Vihar in East Delhi received 119 mm of rain, while the National Center for Medium Range Weather Forecasting in Noida recorded 118 mm of rain.