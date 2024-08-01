Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Delhi private and govt schools to remain closed today due to heavy rainfall

As per the Delhi Education Minister Atishi, all schools in the national capital, both government and private will stay shut today, on August 1, in view of heavy rainfall and waterlogging

School,Delhi Schools

Delhi private and govt schools

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 12:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In light of the heavy rainfall experienced last night and the anticipation of continuous severe rainfall today, Delhi Education Minister Atishi has announced that all schools in the national capital, both government and private, will stay shut on Thursday.
Atishi posted on Wednesday on the microblogging site X, “In light of the very heavy rainfall this evening and the forecast of heavy rainfall tomorrow, all schools--government and private schools will remain closed tomorrow."
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The Municipal Corporation and other government officials are making efforts to control the situation, according to Atishi.

Reason behind the Delhi school closure today

The rain has resulted in a great amount of waterlogging and road disruptions, resulting in traffic chaos. The heavy rainfall on Wednesday night seriously impacted the city's infrastructure, leaving vehicles abandoned on flooded streets and creating critical delays. Additionally, there were problems with public transportation, making commuters' lives even more challenging. 
Emergency services were deployed to deal with the circumstances, however, the force of the downpour made it hard for authorities to clear the waterlogged regions sooner. The severe rainfall is expected to proceed today, with meteorological forecasts warning of more downpour, further worsening the situation.

What Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has to say about the school shut down?

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi likewise posted on her X and ordered that all schools under the Metropolitan Corporation of Delhi will stay shut on August 1 considering the prediction of unfavourable weather conditions.

More From This Section

LIVE news: Supreme Court allows sub-classification of SC, ST for reservation

Rs 971 crore Parliament building faces leaks due to heavy rains in Delhi

Sunderbans tigers count to rise in conducive habitat with no threat

Parliament LIVE: Home Minister Amit Shah to introduce bill to amend Disaster Management Act, 2005

Heavy rains lash Delhi: Flights diverted, schools shut, city on high alert

The post says, "All MCD schools will remain closed tomorrow, August 1, 2024, in view of incessant rainfall in the National Capital and the forecast of adverse weather conditions”. 
The unexpected downpour caused unlimited waterlogging, provoking the Delhi Traffic Police to give warnings for commuters to keep away from specific routes.
The Pragati Maidan observatory in central Delhi recorded an astonishing 112.5 mm of rain in just one hour, according to data from the India Meteorological Department's Automatic Weather Station (AWS) network. 
Between 8.30 am and 8.30 pm on Wednesday, Mayur Vihar in East Delhi received 119 mm of rain, while the National Center for Medium Range Weather Forecasting in Noida recorded 118 mm of rain.

Also Read

Delhi to face more rain, IMD issues flood warnings; 2 dead in Ghazipur

Delhi govt puts transfer of 5,000 teachers in abeyance after LG's order

Check 5 Indian schools shortlisted for World's Best School Prizes 2024

After Delhi, Ahmedabad schools get bomb threats from same Russian domain

Delhi heatwave guidelines: DoE issues directives for schools, read here

Topics : Delhi schools IMD on rains Delhi government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 12:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIsmail Haniyeh AssassinationOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon