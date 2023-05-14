Delhi records 26 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.49%

Delhi on Sunday recorded 26 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.49 per cent, according to data shared by the city government's health department.

With the fresh cases, Delhi's case tally climbed to 20,40,447. The death toll remained unchanged at 26,651, the health department said in its bulletin.

The national capital has not reported any Covid-related deaths in the last two days.

The health department did not issue a health bulletin on Saturday.

Delhi recorded 43 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.07 per cent and two deaths on Friday.

It logged 43 cases with a positivity rate of 1.8 per cent on Thursday.

The city recorded 75 cases with a positivity rate of 3.43 per cent and one death on Wednesday.

The fresh cases emerged from 1,750 tests conducted the previous day, according to Sunday's bulletin.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 357, of which 284 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said.

Only 66 of the 7,976 COVID-19 beds in city hospitals are occupied, it said.

The number of daily cases had dropped to zero in Delhi on January 16 for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic. However, the city witnessed a spurt in cases last month.

On April 11, mock drills were conducted in Delhi hospitals to ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality.