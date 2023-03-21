JUST IN
Business Standard

India reports 699 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; active tally rises to 6,559

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.80 per cent, the ministry said

Topics
India | Coronavirus | Omicron

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

India logged 699 new cases of coronavirus, while the active cases increased to 6,559, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll increased to 5,30,808 with two deaths. While one death was reported by Odisha, another was reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.71 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.91 per cent.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,96,984).

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

A total of 92.04 crore tests for detection of Covid have been conducted so far with 97,866 being conducted in the last 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,59,617, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 11:36 IST

