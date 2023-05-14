close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Doctors remove 6.5 cm tumour from man's food pipe at Delhi hospital

A 30-year-old man has received a new lease of life after undergoing a challenging surgery for removal of a large tumour from his food pipe at a hospital here, doctors said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
doctors day

3 min read Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 9:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A 30-year-old man has received a new lease of life after undergoing a challenging surgery for removal of a large tumour from his food pipe at a hospital here, doctors said on Sunday.

The patient was recently admitted at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) with difficulty in swallowing, where, after investigations, doctors found a "large tumour of the size of 6.5 cm", bulging in the food pipe region, they said.

The hospital, in a statement on Sunday, claimed that this was "one of the largest tumours removed endoscopically in India".

According to Anil Arora, chairman, Institute of Liver Gastroenterology and Pancreatico Biliary Sciences, at the hospital, "We recently removed a large submucosal tumour (6.5 cm in size) from the food pipe (oesophageal leiomyoma -- a tumour arising from the muscular layer of oesophagus and protruding into the lumen causing dysphagia) in the 30-year-old male patient".

These types of large tumours are traditionally removed by surgery which has far more morbidity and is associated with longer hospital stay, the doctors said.

The procedure used for this patient is known as "submucosal tunnelling and endoscopic resection (STER)", the hospital said.

Also Read

50% quota for in service doctors, fill seats in 2 weeks: SC directs TN govt

Mandaviya interacts with IMA doctors, asks them to join fight against Covid

Private doctors call off strike as Rajasthan govt agrees to key demands

At least 100 people killed in Sudan's Darfur clashes: Doctors' union

25 doctors dead in tribal fighting, says Sudan doctors' syndicate

PM Modi praises Gujarat CM Patel for his integrity and simplicity'

India imposes import ban on 928 defence items in self-reliance push

BJP lost K'taka polls due its nature, Bharat Jodo helped Cong: MNS's Raj

FIR against Raut for his 'appeal' to cops and officials against Maha govt

Andhra Pradesh govt attaches Chandrababu's guest house near Vijayawada

According to Dr Shivam Khare, consultant, Department of Gastroenterology, at SGRH, "In the STER procedure, firstly we injected saline at the base of the tumour that helped us lift the tumour, and create a tunnel all around it, by dissection of fibrous tissue around it, and in separating it from all layers of food pipe".

"Once the tumour got separated, we were able to scoop the tumour in lumen (cavity) of oesophagus from the submucosal tunnel behind the oesophageal wall into the oesophageal lumen. Subsequently, the tumour was successfully retrieved from the mouth, and the patient was discharged after two days with gradual resumption of normal diet," Khare said.

Endoscopic removal of a large tumour is a "challenging task". Generally regular oval-shaped smooth oesophageal tumour up to 3 cm in size can be removed endoscopically by expert endoscopist, but in this case, the tumour was more than 6 cm in size with lobulated irregular pear-shaped configuration. Irregular shape makes it difficult to separate a tumour from all layers of food pipe, Arora said.

The second challenge was the "sheer size of the tumour" as it created hurdles not only in mobilising it out of submucosal tunnel into oesophageal lumen, but also in getting it out from the oesophagus via throat through mouth, Khare said, adding, "fortunately a wide range of accessories and endoscopic instruments helped us in successful completion of the procedure without any complications".

Recent developments in the field of therapeutic endoscopy have opened doors of a new world of minimally invasive, incision-less, non-surgical treatment for various tumours lying within the lumen and the wall of the gastrointestinal tract, the doctors said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : doctors Delhi

First Published: May 14 2023 | 9:41 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Letter and spirit

Supreme Court
3 min read

Go First's insolvency flight leaves trail of concerns for aircraft lessors

Go First
5 min read

Anger and dissatisfaction among working population in China: Report

China Flag
3 min read

Mohammad Aryan Tariq tops CISCE Class 12 exam with 99.75% in Uttar Pradesh

results
2 min read

Newly elected Cong MLAs authorise party chief Kharge to pick Karnataka CM

Mallikarjun Kharge
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Punished for being a patriot: Ex-NCB officer of Aryan Khan case on raids

Sameer Wankhede
2 min read

Govt to roll out lost mobile blocking, tracking system pan-India on May 17

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

3 top brokers face probes including for money laundering, fraudulent trades

Money laundering
3 min read

Will fulfil 5 pre-poll guarantees in first cabinet meeting: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah
2 min read

Mocha warning: Overheated Bay of Bengal fuelling a climate crisis

Cyclone Mocha
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateKarnataka elections results 2023 LIVE

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon