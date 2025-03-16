Sunday, March 16, 2025 | 07:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi records lowest AQI in three years, air quality now 'satisfactory'

Delhi records lowest AQI in three years, air quality now 'satisfactory'

The average AQI of Delhi for past 24 hours was at 85, at 4 pm on March 15. This was the first day of the year on which the AQI had managed to fall under the ambit of the 'Satisfactory' category.

Air quality across Delhi-NCR improved to the 'satisfactory' category. (Photo: Reuters)

Vrinda Goel
Last Updated : Mar 16 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Delhi's air quality improved to the 'satisfactory' category on Sunday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 81, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This is the lowest AQI recorded in the city for the period from January 1 to March 15 in the last three years.
 

AQI across Delhi-NCR

 
Air quality across Delhi-NCR improved to the 'satisfactory' category. The average AQI of Delhi for past 24 hours was at 85, at 4 pm on March 15. This was the first day of the year on which the AQI had managed to fall under the ambit of the 'Satisfactory' category. Haryana's Gurugram had an AQI of 70. Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh reported AQIs of 74 and 52, respectively. Ghaziabad's AQI was recorded to be 76
 
 

AQI classification

 
The CPCB classifies air quality into the following categories:
 
0–50 (good)
51–100 (satisfactory)

101–200 (moderate)
201–300 (poor)
301–400 (very poor)
401–500 (severe)
 

Delhi weather updates

 
Delhi residents woke up to partly cloudy skies on Sunday morning, with light rain predicted for the day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a partly cloudy sky throughout the day, with light rain or drizzle expected in the morning and towards the night.  
 
The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius, respectively. Strong surface winds (20-30 km/h) are expected over the Indo-Gangetic Plains, including Delhi, amid warm conditions.

First Published: Mar 16 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

