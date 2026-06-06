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Home / India News / Delhi saw 543 fire-related deaths between 2019 and March 2026, data shows

Delhi saw 543 fire-related deaths between 2019 and March 2026, data shows

The DFS data showed that fire claimed a total 84 lives in 2025-26, 90 in 2024-25, and 77 in 2023-24

Firefighters douse a fire in a hotel in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, June 3, 2026 | AP/PTI

The number of calls received by Delhi Fire Services (DFS) also witnessed a sharp rise in the last few years | AP/PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2026 | 6:57 AM IST

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Amid concerns being raised over fire safety measures in Delhi in the wake of the Malviya Nagar hotel tragedy, official figures reveal that 543 people lost their lives in fire-related accidents in the city in the last six years.

Twenty-one people, mainly foreigners, lost their lives while 25 others were injured after a major fire tore through Flourish Stays B&B in a narrow bylane in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Wednesday.

Nine people were killed in recent fire incidents in Vivek Vihar and Palam areas.

According to the Delhi government data, 543 people died in fire-related accidents from 2019 to March 2026.

 

In the first half of 2026 alone, 65 deaths in fire accidents have been reported.

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The number of calls received by Delhi Fire Services (DFS) has also witnessed a sharp rise in the last few years.

The DFS data showed that fire claimed a total of 84 lives in 2025-26, 90 in 2024-25, and 77 in 2023-24.

While 41 such deaths were reported in 2020-21, 2021-22 saw 55. However, the numbers rose again in 2022-23, when 95 people died in fire tragedies.

The highest number of deaths due to fire was reported in 2019-20: the Anaj Mandi fire, one of the major fire incidents in Delhi that saw the loss of 44 lives, and the highest after 59 deaths in the Upahar fire tragedy in 1997.

A total of 4,403 people sustained injuries in fire-related incidents between 2019 and 2025, according to the data.

It also showed that the number of emergency calls received by the Delhi Fire Services regarding fire-related incidents has risen over the years from 17,231 in 2019-20 to 20,379 in the last financial year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Delhi fire Fire accident fire safety Delhi government

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First Published: Jun 06 2026 | 6:55 AM IST

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