BSF seizes gold worth Rs 86 lakh at Indo-Bangladesh border in WB's Nadia

Border Security Forces on Thursday seized gold worth Rs 86 lakh and Bangladeshi Taka worth Rs 6 lakh on the Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Nadia district.

Acting on a tip-off, the troops of Border Outpost Banpur, 54 Battalion, under South Bengal Frontier launched an operation and seized nine gold biscuits, nineteen gold chips, and a gold chain. "They also recovered six lakh Bangladeshi Taka, which were being smuggled from Bangladesh to India by the smugglers," a BSF statement said.

"The Border Security Force jawans have seized gold worth Rs 86 lakh and Bangladeshi Taka worth 6 lakh on the Indo-Bangladesh border in Nadia district," the statement said.

As per the statement, the seized gold has a weight of 1390 grams, and its estimated value is Rs 86,04,100.

"While on duty, the jawans noticed two smugglers from the Bangladesh side approaching the border fence. The smugglers quickly ran away after throwing some goods over the wall. The jawans immediately reached the spot and confiscated the goods, which included two packets of brown colour and two packets of white colour. The brown packet contained Bangladeshi Taka, and the white packet contained gold," the statement said.

"The seized goods were handed over to the Customs Office in Banpur, Nadia, for further legal action," it added.

