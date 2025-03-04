Delhi to see warm weather, strong winds as temperatures remain high

Delhi residents woke up to a clear sky on Tuesday, with warm weather and strong surface winds predicted for the day ahead. February has been unusually warm, with the average maximum temperature reaching 26.7 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 11.6 degrees Celsius—the highest February minimum in six years.
Delhi weather today
The minimum temperature is expected to drop to 14 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may reach 27 degrees Celsius, with strong surface winds and warm weather predicted for the day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)
. The relative humidity is 22 per cent with a wind speed of 22 km/hr.
IMD's weather forecast
An active western disturbance over North Pakistan and adjoining parts of India triggered rain across Delhi and northern India. Light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms, was observed over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. Widespread snowfall and thunderstorms were predicted over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh. Additionally, isolated hailstorms were expected in Punjab and Haryana.
An easterly wave was expected to bring widespread rain to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and nearby regions.
Delhi's AQI update
Delhi's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category on Tuesday, but showed a slight improvement from Monday. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 153 at 7 am, compared to 119 at the same time on Monday. The city's 24-hour average AQI stood at 156 at 4 pm. Air quality has improved across Delhi-NCR due to rainfall over the past few days. In neighbouring cities, Gurugram recorded an AQI of 150, placing it in the 'moderate' category, while Noida and Ghaziabad reported AQI levels of 185 and 196, respectively.
Delhi weather forecast for tomorrow
On Wednesday, Delhi is expected to experience warm weather with clear skies and strong surface winds throughout the day. The minimum temperature is likely to be around 11 degrees Celsius, while the maximum could reach 26 degrees Celsius. This shift is expected to provide relief from the recent temperature surge while keeping conditions pleasant.