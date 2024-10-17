Business Standard
Home / India News / Internet services restored in Bahraich, police warn against rumours

Internet services restored in Bahraich, police warn against rumours

The police have so far rounded up 55 suspects besides deploying heavy security in the mixed-population town

Bahraich Violence, Durga Puja

Bahraich Violence (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Bahraich (UP)
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 12:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Internet services were restored in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district on Thursday as local authorities continued to work towards restoring normalcy in and around Maharajganj where a 22-year-old man was killed in communal violence during a Durga idol immersion procession on Sunday, officials said.

The police have also issued a stern warning against the spread of rumours, urging the residents to prioritise communal harmony amid the ongoing efforts to restore peace in the area.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Additional Superintendent of Police Pavitra Mohan Tripathi said in a video message, "In relation to the incident in Maharajganj on October 13, false information is being spread on social media to disrupt communal harmony. Claims that the deceased was electrocuted, attacked with a sword, or had his nails pulled out are baseless."

"The post-mortem report confirmed that the cause of death was gunshot wounds. No other fatalities occurred in this incident. We request everyone to ignore rumours and refrain from spreading false information," Tripathi added.
 

 

The violence broke out at Maharajganj under Mahsi tehsil on Sunday over the alleged playing of loud music outside a place of worship during a Durga Puja immersion procession, in which Ram Gopal Mishra (22) died of gunshot injuries.

The incident triggered vandalism and arson in the area as houses, shops, showrooms, hospitals and vehicles were torched by mobs, prompting the police to lodge multiple FIRs against unidentified rioters and some named accused.

The police have so far rounded up 55 suspects besides deploying heavy security in the mixed-population town where tension escalated over the playing of the song -- ?"Chahe Jitna Jor Laga Lo, Aayenge Phir Yogi Ji".

On resumption of internet services after four days, Mandal Deepak Soni, President, UP Udyog Vyapar Manadal, Bahraich chapter, said, "Internet has become essential for business just as air, water and light are for life. Even rickshaw pullers, vegetable vendors and small traders rely on online payment systems. The internet shutdown severely impacted business worth millions. Now, we expect improvement."

Ejaz, a fruit vendor, said, "I didn't set up my stall since October 14 because everyone was seeking to borrow, saying they would pay once the net service was restored. A lot of my stock rotted. But today I will set up my stall again."

"All the markets except those in Maharajganj reopened on Wednesday. Some shops that were closed are expected to open today. During a peace committee meeting on Wednesday, the members urged Maharajganj residents to reopen their businesses, and we anticipate that will happen today," Hardi police station SHO Kamal Shankar Chaturvedi said on Thursday.

As of 11 am on Thursday, only a handful of grocery shops in the Maharajganj market had their shutters open.

More From This Section

New Delhi, India, air pollution

Winter is coming: Delhi air quality woes triggered; close to 'very poor'

Modi, Narendra Modi

Indian culture showcased through revival of Lord Buddha's legacy: PM Modi

Supreme court

LIVE news updates: Supreme Court upholds constitutional validity of Section 6A of Citizenship Act

India-Saudi Arabia flag

Over 20 mn Indians contributing to our society: Saudi Arabia minister

Rajiv Kumar, Rajiv, ECI

Forced to make emergency landing, CEC spends night at Uttarakhand village

Meanwhile, a police officer said on condition of anonymity that raids were conducted at Chandpara and Nakwa villages late on Wednesday night in search of the main accused, but no arrests were made.

The family members of the deceased have lodged an FIR against six named and four unknown people, out of which only one has been arrested so far, police said.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, religious leaders from both Hindu and Muslim communities, including Mahamandaleshwar Swami Ravi Giri Maharaj, President of Ram Leela Committee Shyamkaran Tekariwal, and Maulana Qari Zubair Ahmad Kasmi, made appeals to people to restore peace and harmony.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

stubble burning

Our govts reducing stubble burning, BJP-ruled states doing nothing: AAP

Reuven Azar

Israel envoy visits Ayodhya Ram temple; refers to UP's $1 trn economy goal

Maha Kumbh mela, Maha Kumbh

Hi-tech lost-and-found centres at Mahakumbh to help trace missing people

Train, Indian Railway

Cabinet okays railway ministry's multi-tracking project in Uttar Pradesh

textile, textile industry, textile manufacturing

Uttar Pradesh Textile park nets investment proposals worth Rs 10,000 cr

Topics : Uttar Pradesh internet service Internet shutdown

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 12:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEOctober Full Moon Day 2024IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon