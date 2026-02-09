Delhi wakes to shallow fog as air quality slips into 'poor' category

Delhi residents woke up to a chilly morning with shallow fog on Monday as air quality in the national capital slipped into the ‘poor’ category. The overall air quality index (AQI) stood at 209, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Out of the monitoring stations in Delhi, 25 stations reported ‘poor’ air quality, while 14 stations were in the ‘moderate’ category, reflecting a further downgrade in pollution levels across large parts of the city.

Anand Vihar recorded the highest AQI at 289, making it the most polluted location in the capital during the morning hours.

Which areas were the most polluted?

Other pollution hotspots included Bawana (259), Jahangirpuri (256), Mundka (276), Nehru Nagar (275), RK Puram (260), Rohini (260), Shadipur (288) and Wazirpur (254).

Burari Crossing reported the best air quality, with an AQI of 124, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category.

How is AQI classified?

As per AQI classification, a reading between 0 and 50 is ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’ and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

How does it compare with previous days?

CPCB data showed that air quality had worsened marginally compared to the previous day. On Sunday, Delhi’s AQI stood at 196, categorised as ‘moderate’, while on Saturday it was recorded at 213, in the ‘poor’ range.

Did weather conditions play a role?

Weather conditions may have contributed to the accumulation of pollutants. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported misty conditions in the morning, with relative humidity at 97 per cent and calm winds, limiting dispersion of pollutants.

The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at around 10 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is expected to hover between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has forecast partly cloudy skies, with mist or shallow fog during morning hours. Light winds are expected to shift direction during the day, offering limited relief.