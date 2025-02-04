Business Standard

Tuesday, February 04, 2025 | 09:53 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Light rain improves Delhi's air quality, cold conditions likely to return

Light rain improves Delhi's air quality, cold conditions likely to return

The IMD predicts light showers for the next two days with increasing levels of fog expected in Delhi. Dense fog conditions still continue in isolated parts of the city

Winter, Prayagraj Winter, Cold

Weather patterns are likely to fluctuate due to an active western disturbance that will affect northern India February 8 onwards | (Photo: PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Parts of Delhi received light rainfall in the early hours of Tuesday which improved the air quality of the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects light drizzle throughout the day, which may see a return of cold conditions.
 
At 8:30 am, the minimum temperature in Delhi is 12 degrees Celsius, which the IMD has categorised as above normal for February, while the maximum temperature is 21 degrees Celsius.
 

Rainfall to continue for next two days

 
Delhi's weather continues to fluctuate, as days continue to remain unusually warm while nights bring a drop in temperature. Adding to this, IMD predicts light showers for the next two days with increasing levels of fog expected in the national capital. Dense fog conditions still continue in isolated parts of the city. 
 
 
The IMD has also noted the possibility of a thunderstorm today.
 

IMD weather forecast

 
Weather patterns are likely to fluctuate due to an active western disturbance that will affect North India February 8 onwards. The IMD has also predicted rainfall across the western Himalayan region till February 5. The minimum temperature across north-west India is expected to fall gradually by 2-3 degrees over the next three days.
 

AQI improves after rain

 
Delhi's air quality significantly improved as the Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the 'poor' category and was recorded at 245 at 8 am on Tuesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
 
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Monday revoked Grap stage III restrictions after a decline was observed in the AQI.

More From This Section

Guillain-Barré Syndrome

LIVE News: 5 new cases of Guillain-Barre syndrome detected in Pune, tally up at 163 in Maharashtra

Union Minister for Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw

Mumbai suburban network to get new trains to reduce overcrowding: Vaishnaw

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter

Grap-3 restrictions lifted as Delhi air improves to 'poor' after rainfall

Ravi Shankar, Ravi

Smell conspiracy behind Kumbh stampede, probe on: BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad

aaradhya bachchan, abhishek bachchan, aishwarya rai

Delhi HC issues notice to Google, seeks reply to Aaradhya Bachchan's plea

Topics : Delhi weather Cold weather cold wave Rainfall India Meteorological Department Delhi air quality

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEBudget Session 2025 LIVEDelhi Elections LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025Rahul Gandhi in ParliamentIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon