Delhi struggles amid dense fog, cold wave conditions; IMD issues warnings

Delhi struggles amid dense fog, cold wave conditions; IMD issues warnings

Cold wave to continue in Delhi-NCR with visibility issues because of dense to very dense fog conditions, as per the IMD warnings

People sit around a bonfire amid fog on a cold winter morning at Sector 9, in Gurugram, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Delhites won't see any instant relief from the cold wave inthe New Year | (PTI Photo)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 8:15 AM IST

Delhi continues to shiver on the last day of 2024, after a sharp drop in night temperatures. India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts the temperatures to remain constant in the Western Himalayan regions. However, they are expected to drop by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the central and east Indian states.  

Cloudy skies on New Year's eve

IMD forecast predicts the skies to remain cloudy today (December 31). The temperature is expected to range from a minimum of 10.05 degrees Celsius to a maximum of 20.84 degrees Celsius, respectively. The relative humidity is 38 per cent and the wind speed is 38 km/h.

No early relief in New Year

Delhites won't see any early relief from the cold wave in the New Year. Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 1, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.57  degrees Celsius and 22.18 degrees Celsius, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21 per cent. However, the temperatures are expected to rise slightly entering the second week of January.

Snow and rain expectations

Snowfall is expected in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh in the coming three days. IMD has also issued warnings for ground frost in Northeast Indian states and Himachal Pradesh. Dense fog conditions will remain for the next couple of days, but are expected to get better from January 3. 

AQI deteriorates again to 'Poor' category

Rains that lashed Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) did not provide a lasting relief as the air quality worsened to the 'poor' category on December 31. The average Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi remained at 236 at 8:00 am according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) website.

 

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 8:14 AM IST

