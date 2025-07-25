Friday, July 25, 2025 | 06:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM expresses grief over Himachal bus accident, announces aid of ₹2 lakh

PM expresses grief over Himachal bus accident, announces aid of ₹2 lakh

The HRTC bus was travelling from Sarkaghat to Durgapur when it met with the accident

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 6:48 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed sadness over the loss of lives due to an accident in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi. He also announced an ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs. 50,000 for the injured.

"Saddened by the loss of lives due to an accident in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the mishap. May the injured recover soon," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"An ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM," the post added. 

 

At least seven people died and around 20 others were injured after a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus fell into a gorge near the Maseran area of Sarkaghat sub-division in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Thursday morning.

The HRTC bus was travelling from Sarkaghat to Durgapur when it met with the accident.

The injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Sarkaghat. Those who suffered serious injuries were referred to AIIMS Bilaspur for further treatment.

Soon after the incident, the Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, also expressed grief over the accident and directed the Mandi district administration to provide an ex-gratia grant to the next of kin of the deceased and the best possible treatment to the injured.

Naresh Chauhan, Principal Media Advisor to the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, said, "This is a tragic incident. Around 20-25 people have been injured, and seven people have died. Our condolences are with the families."

"The administration is providing all possible assistance. Everyone is engaged in the rescue, the injured are being sent to hospitals, and the entire administration is on the job. The injured have been sent for treatment," he added.

Preliminary information suggests that the accident may have been caused by a road cave-in due to heavy rainfall, which led the bus to veer off the road.

The local administration and emergency response teams reached the spot soon after the incident. A detailed investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 6:48 AM IST

