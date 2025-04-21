Monday, April 21, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / IMD issues rain alert for Delhi today; temperature to rise, AQI improves

IMD issues rain alert for Delhi today; temperature to rise, AQI improves

A 'yellow' alert has been issued for thunderstorms, lightning, and dust storms

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

The IMD has forecast thunderstorms and rain for Monday with a maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The maximum temperature in Delhi this week is expected to hover between 40 degrees Celsius and 42 degrees Celsius, though a further rise is anticipated in the coming days. Cloudy skies, light rain, and strong surface winds last week have brought some relief from the heat, but humidity levels have increased. The current weather pattern is attributed to multiple active systems over northern India.
 

Weather forecast for Delhi today

 
The IMD has forecast thunderstorms and rain for Monday with a maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius. A 'yellow' alert has been issued for thunderstorms, lightning, and dust storms. The sky is expected to remain partly cloudy, with humidity levels likely to peak at 63 per cent. Surface winds with speed 10-20 km/h likely to prevail over Delhi.  
 
  

Weather forecast for the week

 
Temperatures are likely to reach 40 degrees Celsius on April 22 and stay between 40 degrees Celsius and 42 degrees Celsius in the following days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mainly clear skies until April 25 and has not issued any heatwave alert for the week. Strong surface winds are expected during the daytime on April 23 and 24. No heatwave conditions are likely in the national capital.

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Q4 results today: Tata Invest, Mahindra logistics, among 16 to post results

Gensol Engineering

Eversource looks to buy BluSmart for ₹800-1K cr, seeks Jaggi brothers' exit

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

Nishikant Dubey's remark sparks contempt debate: Can MPs be prosecuted?

Nasa astronaut Don Pettit

Nasa's oldest astronaut marks 70th birthday after returning from space

Sam Altman

Saying 'please', 'thank you' adds millions in OpenAI's costs: Sam Altman

 
In the Northeast and East, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain is expected over the next few days, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.
 
In southern India, Kerala and Mahe are likely to see similar conditions for the next seven days, with rain, thunder, lightning, and gusty winds. Other areas in the southern peninsula may receive isolated to scattered showers.
 

Delhi AQI update

 
Air quality in the capital improved to the 'moderate’ category on Monday morning after being in the 'poor' category last week. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 177 at 8 am on April 21, compared to 150 at the same time on Sunday.
 
The AQI across Delhi-NCR improved, with levels falling into the ‘satisfactory’ or ‘moderate’ category. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 140 at 4 pm on April 20. AQI improved in Gurugram and remained at 107, under the 'moderate' category. Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh recorded AQIs of 110 and 107, respectively. Ghaziabad’s AQI improved to 108, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category.

More From This Section

Security, Manipur Security

Security forces recover arms, ammunition during joint operations in Manipur

Delhi airport, Airport

Delhi airport to reopen runway 10/28 in May first week to ease congestion

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Nirmala Sitharaman arrives in San Francisco for five-day US visit

nuclear damage

Centre set to amend the Atomic Energy and Nuclear Liability laws

bangladesh border

Meghalaya Police bust 'infiltration racket' with arrest of 3 from Mumbai

Topics : Air Quality Index BS Web Reports Delhi air quality Delhi weather weather forecast IMD weather forecast

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 8:57 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025ICICI Bank Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon