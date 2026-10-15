Delhi weather today: IMD predicts moderate rainfall, thunderstorms

Delhi is likely to witness rain on Thursday, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast cloudy skies and a spell of light showers across the capital. According to the IMD, moderate rainfall is likely in isolated places, with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds in the afternoon and evening.

Another spell of light rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is very likely overnight.

The weather department has forecast a maximum temperature of 28-30 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 19-21 degrees Celsius today.

For Friday, the weather department has forecast generally cloudy skies and light rain in many places in Delhi, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning during the morning to noon. The maximum temperature is likely to remain between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius, while the minimum could fall to 17-19 degrees Celsius.

The capital is expected to turn drier over the weekend. The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies and no rain on Saturday, followed by mainly clear skies on Sunday. Maximum temperatures are likely to rise to 31-33 degrees Celsius on Saturday and 32-34 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Spells to continue over parts of India

Rainfall is expected to continue over parts of India today. The IMD has forecast showers and thunderstorms over parts of northwest, eastern and southern India.

In northwest India, rainfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab and parts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds are also likely at isolated places over parts of the region.

Southern India will also see continued rainfall, with showers likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. Parts of eastern and northeastern India are also likely to receive rainfall, including West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Bihar, Assam and Meghalaya.