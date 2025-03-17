Delhi braces for warm week ahead as mercury set to touch 37 degree Celsius

Delhi residents woke up to clear skies on Monday morning after experiencing significant weather changes over the past few days. Rain on March 14 helped improve air quality, bringing it into the 'satisfactory' category.
Weather updates for today
The day's forecast indicates a minimum temperature of 17 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 32 degrees Celsius. This week, Delhi will be affected by a western disturbance impacting the western Himalayas from March 19. The relative humidity is 21 per cent, and the wind speed is 21 km/h. Strong surface winds (20-30 km/h) are likely to prevail during the day.
Weather forecast for the week
According to the data, Delhi's temperature is expected to rise significantly this week. On March 20, the maximum temperature is expected to reach 37 degrees Celsius. It will remain 35 degrees Celsius on March 21 and 22. Strong surface winds are predicted for the national capital on March 18, while a partly cloudy sky is expected on March 19 and 20. ALSO READ: Delhi's AQI remains 'satisfactory' as CM takes measures against pollution
Delhi's AQI update
Delhi's air quality remained in the 'satisfactory' category on Monday. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 96 at 7 am, compared to 81 at the same time on Sunday. The city's 24-hour average AQI stood at 99 at 4 pm. On Sunday, Delhi recorded its lowest AQI in the last three years.
Delhi weather forecast for tomorrow
On Tuesday, Delhi is expected to experience strong surface winds during the daytime. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 17 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius, respectively.