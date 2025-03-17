Monday, March 17, 2025 | 06:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UP CM reviews $1 trn economy target, calls for accountability, reforms

Chief Minister directed officials to submit proposals for dedicated Anganwadi buildings, assuring full government support

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 6:45 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday reviewed the state's progress toward achieving the One Trillion Dollar Economy (OTDE) target and directed all departments to fulfill their responsibilities.

Chairing a meeting attended by additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, and department heads, Adityanath emphasised key policy reforms, budget utilisation, and public welfare initiatives.

He instructed departments to simplify processes and enhance efficiency, stressing that empaneled hospitals under Ayushman Bharat and Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana must receive payments within a month. The empanelment process for new hospitals should also be streamlined, he added.

The Chief Minister directed officials to submit proposals for dedicated Anganwadi buildings, assuring full government support.

 

Highlighting the expected GDP boost from the upcoming Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, he called for an economic impact analysis and said that efforts should be made to identify and elevate local startups to unicorn status.

Marking eight years of the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, a three-day special event will be organized across all districts to showcase achievements in service, security, and governance. Loan fairs and Janarogya Melas will also be held, Adityanath announced.

He ordered officials to conduct weekend field visits instead of unnecessary meetings at headquarters, to ensure implementation at the ground level.

With rising temperatures, he directed Energy Department officials to visit the field, engage with consumers, and resolve electricity-related issues and also emphasised on ensuring uninterrupted drinking water supply in the Vindhya and Bundelkhand regions.

Departments with low expenditure against budget allocations for FY 2024-25 will be reviewed by the Chief Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) to ensure effective utilization of funds, he added.

A new policy will be introduced to resolve long-pending property sales, facilitating faster disposal of unsold properties, he said, adding all police line construction and modernization projects must be completed within the stipulated timeframe, with regular monitoring.

He further said that all government employees will be integrated into the Mission Karmayogi program, with immediate implementation ordered.

The Chief Minister reiterated that fortnightly reviews at the additional chief secretary or principal secretary level and monthly ministerial reviews will keep the OTDE target on track, ensuring effective contribution from every department.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh government economy growth

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 6:45 AM IST

