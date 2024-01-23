Ram temple dazzles Ayodhya night sky, people flock to temples to with diyas

Ram Mandir being decorated with flowers on the eve of its consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya (PTI Photo)

The Ram Temple brightened the evening sky in Ayodhya with a dazzle of lights, as did several other temples in the city, which was descended upon by lakhs of visitors for the much-awaited consecration on Monday.

The night sky in the temple town was streaked by firecrackers' flash, giving one an impression of Diwali.

The iconic structure was bathed in bright lights with images of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita projected on a portion of the 'percota,' while the name 'Ram' was projected onto the main structure of the temple.

Ram Lalla's idol was installed in the temple Monday afternoon with a 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, conducted in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After the sunset, houses built along streets and even inside narrow lanes such as 'Swarg Dwar' put diyas at their thresholds.

Raj Sadan, the grand residence of the erstwhile Raja of Ayodhya, several temples and buildings were lit up days ahead of the consecration ceremony.

The entire temple town has been in a state of religious trance ever since the date of the consecration ceremony was announced, with the ancient 'Ayodhya Nagari' going under a decorative overhaul, especially its Ram Path and Dharm Path, the two street showpieces.

The streets here were filled with strains of songs such as 'Ram Aayenge' and 'Awadh Mein Ram Aaye Hain' and festooned with saffron flags.

The Raj Sadan, home to the erstwhile royal family of Ayodhya, particularly stood out with its brilliant illumination, owing in part to a chandelier mounted beneath the arches of its gateway, and lights added to its two arched wings.

Scores of people, local and visitors, converged in front of its ornate gateway -- 'Laxmidwar' -- to take pictures or click selfies till late Monday night.

An image of Lord Ram holding bow and arrow adorn the top of the Sadan's facade which also has a vintage clock.

Prabharaj Palace, a lodge that opened a couple of months ago in Begumpura area, also lit up its property.

The Ramcharitmanas Bhawan, an old temple in Ayodhya, was also tastefully decked up and lit.

Scores of people flocked to temples to light diyas in their complex.

"I lit candles and diyas at my home and then I went to light diyas at a temple. It is an early Diwali this year, the biggest one ever," said Pramila, a housewife.

Bharatendu Ji, an Ayodhya resident said, and his family went to light diyas on the bank of Sarayu river.

"Lord Ram is here, generations of my family waited to celebrate this day. My daughter who lives in Toronto has also lit diyas at her home," he said.

According to a press statement issued by the state government, countless lamps illuminated the banks of Saryu, Ram Ki Paedi, maths-temples, and other public places.

In the evening, a Saryu Aarti was performed on the riverbank and was attended by many dignitaries and saints.

After the consecration, a projection show was mounted at Ram Ki Paedi which went on till 7 pm. The programme was followed by a laser show and an "eco-friendly" fireworks display at the same location, the government said.