SJVN's Naitwar Mori hydro project's first unit starts commercial operations

It is a run of the river project located on river Tons, a major tributary of river Yamuna in Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand with two generating units of 30 MW each

SJVN

SJVN

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2023 | 9:26 PM IST
The first unit of SJVN's 60 MW Naitwar Mori Hydro Electric Project (NMHEP) in Uttarakhand has started commercial operations.
The first unit of 30 MW capacity achieved the Commercial Operation Date (COD) today, the company's CMD Nand Lal Sharma said in a statement on Friday.
"The unit has at 60 MW project achieved this COD after going through rigorous testing and successful synchronization with the national grid. With this achievement, the company has now furthered its total generation capacity to 2,122 MW from 2,091.50 MW," he said.
It is a run of the river project located on river Tons, a major tributary of river Yamuna in Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand with two generating units of 30 MW each.
The second unit of the project is also expected to be commissioned within this month.
The project will generate 265.5 million units of electricity annually and the power will be evacuated through the 37 kilometres-long 220 KV Transmission Line from Bainol to Snail, constructed by SJVN itself.
After commissioning of the project, 12 per cent free electricity will be supplied to the state of Uttarakhand as royalty.

First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 9:26 PM IST

