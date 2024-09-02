Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Politics / AAP launches outreach campaign to directly connect with Delhi voters

AAP launches outreach campaign to directly connect with Delhi voters

With Delhi Assembly elections on the horizon, the AAP has launched an outreach campaign aiming to directly connect with voters across all 2,800 zones

AAP

Party workers' conferences have been organised in 65 out of 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 7:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday kicked off the 'Aapka Vidhayak, Aapke Dwar' campaign to highlight the work done in the past five years under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's leadership.
With Delhi Assembly elections on the horizon, the AAP has launched an outreach campaign aiming to directly connect with voters across all 2,800 zones within a month.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Senior party leader Dilip Pandey outlined the campaign's goals, highlighting the extensive meetings already held across key constituencies. Under this campaign, the AAP held meetings in Shalimar Bagh, Bawana, Palam, Mehrauli, Sultanpuri, Brijwasan, Kondli, Vikaspuri, Madipur, Timarpur, Timarpur Zone on the first day.
The Timarpur MLA added that under the AAP's outreach campaign for the assembly polls, the organisation structure of all party workers, from the top to bottom level, is being re-evaluated.
In this sequence, so far, party workers' conferences have been organised in 65 out of 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi, he said.
"The state vice president, organisation secretary, district president, district secretary, and party workers were present at each meeting. About 200 to 400 workers were present at almost every party workers' conference," Pandey said.
 

More From This Section

Shivaji Statue

Shivaji statue collapse: MVA holds protest; Thackeray, Pawar slam PM

PremiumFormer Jharkhand CM Champai Soren (second from left) joined the BJP in Ranchi on August 30 in the presence of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (fourth from left), Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (extreme right), and Jharkhand BJP Preside

BJP counts on a Soren to woo tribal votes in Jharkhand Assembly polls

Kharif crops, agriculture, farming, farmers, soyabean, sowing

How falling farm prices worry BJP ahead of Haryana and Maharashtra polls

Sharad Pawar, Sharad, NCP President

Won't sit quietly till Maha govt is changed in coming months: Sharad Pawar

KC Tyagi

Rajiv Ranjan appointed as new JD(U) spokesperson after KC Tyagi resigns

"Apart from this, booth-wise meetings will also be held by the in-charge and zonal president of each assembly ward n the coming days," he added.
The Timarpur MLA said that by holding meetings at more than 13,000 booths in Delhi, the AAP will prepare the organisational structure at the assembly, ward, zone, and up to the booth levels well before the elections.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

bjp flag,lok sabha

BJP protests against Kejriwal over high power bills, water woes in slums

Manish Sisodia, Sisodia, Manish

AAP will win all 70 seats if Delhi Assembly polls held now: Manish Sisodia

bjp flag,lok sabha

BJP MLAs meet Prez Murmu, seek Kejriwal govt's dismissal, AAP slams move

BRS leader K Kavitha (Photo: ANI)

Excise policy scam: BRS leader K Kavitha walks out of jail after 5 months

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

Money generated in excise scam used as per wishes of Kejriwal: CBI to court

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal AAP AAP government voting

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 7:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon