Moved notice for RS chairman's removal over biased behaviour: Opposition

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 5:00 PM IST

Several opposition parties on Wednesday said the "partisan" conduct of Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar prompted them to move a notice for his removal as vice president and alleged that politics has taken precedence over rules in the Upper House of Parliament.

Addressing a press conference at the Constitution Club here, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that Dhankhar is working as a government spokesperson and acting like a school headmaster, often sermonising experienced opposition leaders and preventing them from speaking in the House.

Kharge also claimed that Dhankhar himself is responsible for the disruptions in the House.

"The Rajya Sabha chairman's conduct has been contrary to the dignity of the post he holds. He targets opposition leaders and often praises the government," Kharge said.

 

"Politics has taken precedence over rules in the Rajya Sabha and the chairman has indulged in partisan behaviour," he alleged.

The Congress chief said since 1952, no resolution has been brought under Article 67 of the Constitution against the vice president as those who held the post previously never indulged in politics and remained unbiased.

"The notice for the Rajya Sabha chairman's removal is not about personal grievances or political battles. We are fed up with his behaviour and partiality. That is why we have given the notice for his removal," he said.

Kharge said the opposition parties have nothing against Dhankhar, "but he left us with no option but to go ahead with the notice for his removal".

"The Rajya Sabha chairman's conduct in the House has harmed the country's dignity," he alleged.

DMK leader Tiruchi Siva said there is a blatant attack on the country's democracy in Parliament by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Nadimul Haque said he agrees with the leader of opposition. "We are not allowed to express ourselves in the Rajya Sabha," Haque said.

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 4:59 PM IST

