Dharmendra Pradhan to move Central Universities Amendment Bill in RS today

The Winter Session, 2023 of Parliament commenced on December 4 and will continue till December 22 and will be having 15 sittings spread over 19 days

Dharmendra Pradhan

Dharmendra Pradhan

ANI General News
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 09:07 AM IST
The 10th day of the Parliament's Winter Session is expected to see significant business in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, as Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is to move the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today for consideration and passing.
The bill seeks to repeal certain enactments and amend an enactment. The bill was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha.
Another Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is to move the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today for consideration and passing. The bill seeks to amend the Central Universities Act, 2009. The Bill was earlier passed by Lok Sabha.
Union Minister Smriti Zubin Irani is to make a statement in the Rajya Sabha today regarding the status of implementation of recommendations and observations contained in the 350th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports on Demands for Grants (2023-24) pertaining to the Ministry of Women and Child Development.
Apart from that Rajya Sabha MPs Vivek Thakur, Sangeeta Yadav and Faitaz Ahmad are to present three reports (in English and Hindi) of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports.
These reports are, 357th Report on "Action Taken by the Government on the Recommendations/Observations contained in the 351st Report on Demands for Grants 2023-24 of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports", 358th Report on "Research based Education and Anusandhan scenario in Sciences and related fields" and 359th Report on "Action Taken by the Government on the Recommendations/Observations contained in the 350th Report on Demands for Grants 2023-24 of the Ministry of Women and Child Development".
MPs Dr Ashok Bajpai and Rajmani Patel will be tabling, a copy of the 35th report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (2023-2024) on Action Taken by the Government on the Observations and Recommendations contained in its Thirty First Report on "Coarse Grains Production and Distribution".
Meanwhile, General V K Singh (Retd), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Sadhvi Niranjana Jyoti, Ministry of Rural Development; Nityanand Rai, Ministry of Home Affairs; Annpurna Devi, Ministry of Education; B L Verma, Ministry of Cooperation; Ajay Kumar, Ministry of Home Affairs; Pratima Bhoumik, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and 8 Dr Subhas Sarkar for Ministry of Education are also scheduled.

The Winter Session, 2023 of Parliament commenced on December 4 and will continue till December 22 and will be having 15 sittings spread over 19 days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Dharmendra Pradhan Smriti Irani Rajya Sabha Lok Sabha Parliament winter session

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 09:07 AM IST

