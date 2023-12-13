Sensex (-0.54%)
India votes in favour of UNGA draft resolution demanding ceasefire in Gaza

The resolution was adopted with 153 votes in favour, while 23 nations abstained and 10 voted against the text

Israeli soldiers operate with a tank at the Shajaiya district of Gaza city

It also demanded the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, as well as ensuring humanitarian access

Press Trust of India United Nations
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 07:07 AM IST
India voted in favour of a draft resolution in the UN General Assembly that demanded an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict as well as the unconditional release of all hostages.
The 193-member UN General Assembly adopted the draft resolution, introduced by Egypt, at an Emergency Special Session here Tuesday. The resolution was adopted with 153 votes in favour, while 23 nations abstained and 10 voted against the text.
The resolution, sponsored among others by Algeria, Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Palestine, demanded an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza and reiterated its demand that all parties comply with their obligations under international law, notably with regard to the protection of civilians."

It also demanded the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, as well as ensuring humanitarian access.
The resolution however did not name Hamas and the US proposed an amendment to the draft resolution, calling for the insertion of the paragraph: Unequivocally rejects and condemns the heinous terrorist attacks by Hamas that took place in Israel starting 7 October 2023 and the taking of hostages in the main text. India voted in favour of the amendment.
In October, India had abstained in the General Assembly on a resolution that had called for an immediate humanitarian truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict and unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza strip. The Jordanian-drafted resolution had also demanded the immediate, continuous, sufficient and unhindered provision of essential goods and services to civilians throughout the Gaza Strip.
The vote in the UNGA Tuesday came days after the 15-nation UN Security Council failed to adopt a resolution on the Israel-Hamas conflict that would have demanded an immediate humanitarian ceasefire after permanent member the United States vetoed the text.
The UNSC resolution, tabled by the United Arab Emirates, backed by over 90 Member States, got 13 votes in its favour while the United Kingdom abstained.
More than 1,200 people were killed, including 33 children, and thousands injured in the terror attacks by Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups on October 7. According to the Ministry of Health (MoH) in Gaza, so far at least 18,205 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, about 70 per cent of whom are said to be women and children, and about 49,645 are reportedly injured, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said.

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 07:07 AM IST

