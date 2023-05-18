close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Facing health problems, lost 35 kgs, Satyendar Jain tells Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a notice on a bail plea by Satyendar Jain, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former cabinet minister in the Delhi government, in a money laundering case

IANS New Delhi
Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health minister

2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 3:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a notice on a bail plea by Satyendar Jain, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former cabinet minister in the Delhi government, in a money laundering case.

Senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, representing Jain, submitted before a bench comprising A.S. Bopanna and Hima Kohli that his client has extreme health problems, he has lost 35 kgs and is a skeleton now.

The apex court issued notice on Jain's plea and also gave him liberty to move the court's vacation bench seeking urgent listing of his plea against a Delhi High Court judgment denying him bail. The bench said, "Issue notice...liberty to move vacation bencha." Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju appeared for the Enforcement Directorate.

In April this year, the Delhi High Court had dismissed Jain and his two aides' bail pleas in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma said that Jain is an influential person and cannot be said to have satisfied the twin conditions for bail under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

"The simple fact is the CBI has filed a case of disproportionate assets (DA). The present court cannot go into the validity of these proceedings. Facts show that certain DA were masked. The court has to see the prima facie case. The broad probabilities indicate that the companies associated with him are controlled and managed by him. Learned special judge order (rejecting bail to Jain) does not have any perversity. Order is well reasoned," the judge said.

Also Read

Delhi prisons department transfers 19 DSPs, over 30 ASPs, 3 head warders

Anti-national forces put Sisodia, Satyendar Jain in jail: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Scared of Kejriwal's growing popularity: AAP leader Atishi attacks Centre

Over 1 mn signatures collected against Sisodia, Jain's arrest: AAP

Will answer all questions, says Kejriwal as he appears before CBI

Dwarka Expressway will be completed in next 3-4 months: Nitin Gadkari

Ganjam of Odisha awarded as best district for National Water Award 2022

BSP to contest all 80 Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha seats in 2024: Mayawati

UP temple bans entry for Muslims, introduces dress code for Hindus

Museums can act as mediums for global cultural exchange, says PM Modi

Jain has been in custody since May 30 last year. A trial court had, on November 17, 2022, dismissed the leader's bail application.

According to the trial court, it has prima facie come on record that Satyendar Jain was "actually involved" in hiding the proceeds of crime by paying cash to entry operators based in Kolkata and then bringing the money into three companies against the sale of shares to demonstrate that their revenues were clean.

--IANS

ss/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Supreme Court health problems

First Published: May 18 2023 | 3:00 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Medtronic to expand base, Warner Bros to set up shop in Hyderabad

Warner Bros studio
3 min read

Commerce ministry may import monitoring system for leather products

leather, beef
1 min read

Kuki MLAs, civil society groups decide against dialogue with Manipur govt

Biren Singh
2 min read

Travelling abroad? Limit personal expenses to $250K on intnl credit cards

Credit card
1 min read

Apple's launched its online store in Vietnam, read full details here

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Your credit card payments overseas will attract a 20% TCS from July 1

Credit card
4 min read

Cabinet reshuffle: Arjun Meghwal replaces Kiren Rijiju as new law minister

kiren rijiju
2 min read

Happy that Siddaramaiah is set to become Karnataka CM: Mahadevappa

Photo: Flickr/IncrediblyNuming (licensed under CC BY 2.0)
1 min read

FAME-II subsidy on EVs cut to Rs 10,000/KWh, max 15% of ex-factory price

Electric Two-wheelers
4 min read

How net zero renews nuclear power push with small modular reactors

nuclear power plant
6 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon