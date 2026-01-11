Dhurandhar-inspired criminal held in Surat, was hiding as 'Rehman Dakait'

A notorious crime kingpin from Bhopal was arrested by the Surat Crime Branch in Gujarat on Friday after remaining on the run for nearly four years. Police said he was living in Surat under the alias ‘Rehman Dakait’, inspired by the Bollywood film Dhurandhar, reported Dainik Jagran.

Abid Ali, also known as Raju Irani, was wanted in more than seven states, including Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Last month, he escaped during a police raid at the Irani Dera in Bhopal, allegedly using stone-pelting as cover.

Following his escape, he travelled to Surat and went into hiding at the house of his brother-in-law, police officials said.

How was the accused arrested in Surat?

Acting on a tip-off, the Surat Crime Branch detained him from the Lal Gate area on Friday when he was allegedly scouting locations to carry out a major criminal act. He was later handed over to the Bhopal police on Saturday.

What is Raju Irani accused of?

Active in organised crime for nearly two decades, Raju Irani is a known figure in cases of fraud and robbery. According to the Dainik Jagran report, he frequently posed as a police officer or a central agency official to threaten traders before committing crimes.

Changing identities and using forged documents after each arrest was a key tactic that helped him evade police for years. Authorities are now verifying his past aliases and the cases registered under different names to establish the full extent of his interstate fraud network.

Police said the gang used various deceptive techniques. Members would scare traders by citing police checks or recent robberies, or divert attention in banks and crowded places using chemicals.

In some cases, gang members disguised themselves as astrologers or holy men, entered homes and stole gold on the pretext of performing rituals. The group also carried out robberies on highways and deserted roads by setting up fake police barricades.

How did he repeatedly evade the police?

According to the police, the Bhopal Crime Branch arrested him in 2020 while he was allegedly planning a robbery. After being released from jail, he resurfaced and continued operating underground, directing his gang to carry out fraud and loot.

Police teams from multiple states tracked him down to Bhopal on several occasions, but he managed to evade arrest until his detention in Surat.

'Dhurandhar' inspiration

According to Surat Crime Branch Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Rojia, Raju Irani adopted the name ‘Rehman Dakait’ to create fear among locals. Police said the alias and persona were inspired by the character played by Akshaye Khanna in the film Dhurandhar, which he believed would help build his clout while in hiding.