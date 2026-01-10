Machado offers Nobel to Trump, committee says prize is non-transferable

Saturday, January 10, 2026 | 08:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
The committee also made it clear that it does not comment on the actions or statements of laureates after the prize is awarded

Donald Trump, María Corina Machado

File Photos: Donald Trump (L) and María Corina Machado (R).

After Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado said she wanted to give her Nobel Peace Prize to US President Donald Trump, the Norwegian Nobel Committee on Wednesday said the award cannot be shared, revoked, or transferred.
 
In a statement, the committee said the decision to award a Nobel Prize is final and irreversible.
 
“A Nobel Prize can neither be revoked, shared, nor transferred to others. Once the announcement has been made, the decision stands for all time,” the committee said.

What Nobel statutes say

Citing the Statutes of the Nobel Foundation, the committee underlined that no challenge can be mounted against an award decision.
 
 
“No appeals may be made against the decision of a prize-awarding body with regard to the award of a prize,” the statement said.

The committee also made it clear that it does not comment on the actions or statements of laureates after the prize is awarded.
 
“As a matter of principle, the Norwegian Nobel Committee will not comment upon what the Peace Prize Laureates may say and do after they have been awarded the prize,” it added.

Trump responds to Machado’s offer

Trump said on Saturday that he would discuss Machado’s remarks when she visits the United States next week.
 
“I think it’s very nice she wants to come in, and that’s what I understand the reason is,” he told CNN, adding, “I can’t think of anybody in history that should get the Nobel Prize more than me. And I don’t want to brag, but nobody else has settled wars.”
 
Machado’s proposed visit comes amid heightened tensions between the United States and Venezuela following the capture of former Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro and Trump’s subsequent comments on Venezuela’s oil reserves.
 
It is to be noted that Trump has repeatedly argued in the past that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize, claiming credit for ending multiple conflicts during his second term.

First Published: Jan 10 2026 | 8:12 PM IST

