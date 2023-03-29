close

Single-day rise of 2,151 fresh Covid-19 cases in India; highest in 5 months

India recorded a single-day rise of 2,151 new coronavirus cases, the highest in five months, while the active cases increased to 11,903, according to the Union health ministry data updated

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Coronavirus

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 10:42 AM IST
India recorded a single-day rise of 2,151 new coronavirus cases, the highest in five months, while the active cases increased to 11,903, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

A total of 2,208 cases were recorded on October 28 last year.

The Covid-19 death toll has increased to 530,848 with seven latest fatalities -- three reported by Maharashtra, one by Karnataka and three reconciled by Kerala.

According to the data updated at 8 am, the daily positivity was recorded at

1.51 per cent, while the weekly positivity was pegged at 1.53 per cent.

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,09,676)

The active cases now comprises 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.78 per cent, according to the ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,66,925, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

Topics : Coronavirus | India

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 10:28 AM IST

