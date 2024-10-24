Business Standard
Home / India News / Diwali 2024: How celebrations vary across regions and states in Indian

Diwali 2024: How celebrations vary across regions and states in Indian

Diwali is a major Hindu festival celebrated across the country. Different states celebrate the special day in their own different ways

Diwali

Photo: Pexels

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Diwali, the festival of light, is around the corner. It is the biggest festival in India, celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country. On the auspicious day, the people from different regions decorate their homes and neighbourhoods with lights, preparing sweets and savouries, and wearing beautiful clothes. Every region of India celebrates the festival in their own unique way.

Ram Leela in North India

Diwali is celebrated in different parts of the country representing lord Ram's return to Ayodhya after 14 years along with Sita and Brother Laxman. This festival is celebrated in different parts of North India, i.e., Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Uttarakhand. Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya is illuminated with over 2.5 million lamps diyas in 55 ghats during Diwali along with river Sarayu on this special occasion.
 

Bestu Varas in Gujarat

During one of the days of Diwali, the Gujarati New Year is celebrated. This year, the New Year in Gujarat will be celebrated on November 2, which begins on Shukla Paksha Pratipada in the month of Kartik.
 
This is also the time to close the old account books to open new account books. The traditional ledgers are known as Chopda. On this day, people gather with friends and families exchanging sweets and wishes for the new New Year.

Thalai Deepavali In Tamil Nadu 

In Tamil Nadu, newlyweds celebrate the festival of Thalai Deepavali. The newlyweds celebrate their first Diwali post marriage in which the bride visits her maternal home to seek blessings and gifts.

Kali Puja in Bengal

In states like West Bengal, Odisha, and Assam, devotees worship goddess Lakshmi on the new Moon day as per Drik Panchang, which will be celebrated on October 31 this year. Kali Puja pandals are also being set up in Bengal and people create rangoli designs. All the rituals in eastern parts of the country are focused on worshipping goddess Kali, who is believed to be a fiercer incarnation of Goddess Durga.

More From This Section

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu

LIVE: Govt aims to develop 50 more airports in 5 years, says aviation minister

Mansukh Mandaviya, Mansukh, Mandaviya

Govt to rope in youth volunteers to ramp up enrolment on MY Bharat portal

Supreme Court, SC

Those affected can come to court: SC on contempt against state demolitions

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Karnataka CM announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia in Bengaluru building collapse

Vinai Kumar Saxena, Vinai Kumar

Delhi LG directs deploying bus marshals on pollution mitigation duties

Bhai Dooj in Maharashtra

Bhai Dooj is popularly celebrated on November 3, symbolising a sacred bond between brothers and sisters. This generally falls on the second-day post-Diwali. The origin of this festival can be traced back to Hindu mythology when the god of death, Yamraj visited his sister Yamuna on this day and was welcomed with auspicious tilak. This festival is widely celebrated in Maharashtra and known by different names in different states like Bhai Phota in West Bengal, Yama Dwitiya in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. While in different parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, it’s known as Bhratri Dwitiya.

Diwali in Southern states

In Andhra Pradesh, the Diwali festival includes Harikatha, telling the story of Lord Krishna, as his wife Satyabhama defeated the demon Narakasura. People pray to clay idols of Satyabhama. In Karnataka, Diwali begins with an oil bath as it is believed that Krishna took the oil bath to remove blood stains from his body after killing Narakasura.

Also Read

Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party

Manish Malhotra throws Diwali party, celebs appear in stunning outfits

air pollution, AQI

Air pollution rises as Delhi readies for Diwali, experts warn residents

gaming

Delta Corp, Nazara: Should you bet on online gaming shares ahead of Diwali?

India vs Germany

India vs Germany Hockey LIVE SCORE UPDATES: IND 1 | 1 GER in 3rd quarter

Cyclone Dana, Cyclone, Dana

Cyclone Dana LIVE: 300,000 evacuated in Odisha; landfall expected between Bhitarkanika and Dhamara

Topics : diwali parties Diwali Muhurat Uttar Pradesh Diwali Celebration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO Allotment TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon