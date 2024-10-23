Business Standard
Manish Malhotra throws Diwali party, celebs appear in stunning outfits

B-town celebrities showed up at Manish Malhotra's starry Diwali party. From Alia to Rekha, the stars appeared in glamorous outfits

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 12:47 PM IST

Diwali festive season is on and designer Manish Malhotra threw Bollywood's star-studded Diwali party hosted by the ace designer himself on Tuesday night. Several B-town celebrities appeared in stunning attire including Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Tamannaah, Sharvari, to name a few.

The Bollywood couples also joined the bash which included Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, and Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput. Apart from them, Manish Malhotra's closest friends such as Karan Johar, Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, and Karisma Kapoor were also part of the glamourous party.

Alia Bhatt, who arrived with her sister Shaheen Bhatt, repeated the red lehenga that she wore in her Mehendi ceremony two years ago. Suhana Khan was seen in a saree while her Mother Gauri Khan in a black outfit. Ananya Pandey appeared in a white saree for the party and posed with her BFF Orry on the red carpet. Rekha wore an orange, yellow and golden saree.

Popular B-town couple Sidharth-Kiara is seen together where Sidharth is seen in a maroon Kurta and white pyjama and her wife Kiara in a golden outfit. Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput in a white and silver outfit as she wore a saree.

Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party guests

Here are some celebrities who appeared in Malhotra's Diwali party:

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 12:47 PM IST

