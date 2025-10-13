Monday, October 13, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Diwali special Vande Bharat Express: Check schedule, routes & more

Diwali special Vande Bharat Express: Check schedule, routes & more

Indian Railways has launched the Vande Bharat Festival Special Express for Diwali. The special trains will run on the New Delhi-Patna-New Delhi route, covering 1,000 km in 13.5 hours.

Diwali special Vande Bharat Express

Vande Bharat Express for Diwali special . (Photo:PTI)

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Diwali special Vande Bharat Express: Starting October 11, the Indian Railways began operating two festival-special Vande Bharat trains between Delhi and Patna, bringing great news for the people of Bihar. Introduced for the Diwali and Chhath Puja rush, these special trains will run on this route until November 17. The service aims to offer passengers a comfortable, convenient, and safe travel experience during the festive season.
 
"To facilitate the travel of passengers during the ensuing festivals, Railways decided to run Vande Bharat festival special trains," stated Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway.

Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Express: Check travel time

In 13 hours and 30 minutes, these two unique Vande Bharat Express trains will travel 1,000 kilometres. There are 16 coaches on board the New Delhi–Patna–New Delhi Reserved Vande Bharat Festival Special Express train - 02252/02251, and 20 coaches on board the Patna–New Delhi–Patna Reserved Vande Bharat Special Express train - 02253/02254.

Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Express: Check stoppages

These two Vande Bharat festival specials will halt at six railway stations along the way between New Delhi and Patna, including Aligarh, Kanpur Central, Prayagraj, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (Mughalsarai) Junction, Buxar, and Ara. 

Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Express: Check full schedule

1. Train number 02252
 
Route: New Delhi to Patna
Train date: October 11 to November 15.
Departure time: 8:35 am from New Delhi
Arrival time: 9:30 pm at Patna
Time taken: 12 hours 55 mins
Stoppage: Aligarh, Kanpur Central, Prayagraj, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar and Ara. 
 
2. Train number: 02251
 
Route: Patna to New Delhi
Departure time: 10 am from Patna
Arrival time: 11:30 pm at New Delhi
Time taken: 13 hours 30 minutes
Stoppages: Aligarh, Kanpur Central, Prayagraj, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar and Ara
 
3. Train number 02253
 
Route: Patna to New Delhi
Departure time: 10 am from Patna
Arrival time: 11:30 pm at New Delhi
Time taken: 13 hours 30 minutes
Stoppages: Aligarh, Kanpur Central, Prayagraj, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar and Ara
 
4. Train number 02254
 
Route: New Delhi to Patna
Departure time: 8:35 am from New Delhi
Arrival time: 9:30 pm at Patna
Time taken: 12 hours 55 mins
Stoppages: Aligarh, Kanpur Central, Prayagraj, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar and Ara.
 

 

 

More From This Section

Nobel Prize in Economics 2025

LIVE news updates: Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion and Peter Howitt win Nobel Prize 2025 in Economics

China fire

Major fire breaks out at business park in Mumbai; no casualty reported

Criminal in handcuffs

All 5 accused arrested in Durgapur gangrape case: Here's everything we know

Tejashwi Yadav, Tejashwi

IRCTC case: Tejashwi vows to fight BJP, says Biharis do not fear outsiders

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

CM Mamata seeks compensation from Bhutan for floods in north Bengal

Topics : Indian Railway News Indian Railway Indian Railways

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEIND vs WI 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTax on Diwali GiftGold Price All Time HighQ2 Results TodayKantara 2 Box Office CollectionDurgapur rape case UpdatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon