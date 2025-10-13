Monday, October 13, 2025 | 04:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Major fire breaks out at business park in Mumbai; no casualty reported

Major fire breaks out at business park in Mumbai; no casualty reported

The blaze was reported in the nine-storey business park, located on LBS Road near Shreyas Talkies in Ghatkopar (West), at 2.35 pm, the official said

China fire

Representative Picture | Image: X/@QNAEnglish

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A major broke out in a nine-storey business park in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area on Monday afternoon, officials said.

There was so far no report of any casualty, they said.

The blaze was reported in the nine-storey business park, located on LBS Road near Shreyas Talkies in Ghatkopar (West), at 2.35 pm, the official said.

As per preliminary information, the blaze was confined to the ground floor of the commercial building, a civic official said.

"Seven fire engines were rushed to the spot. Further details from the spot are awaited," a fire brigade official said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mumbai Fire accident fire safety

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

