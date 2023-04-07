DMK, allies to hold 'massive protest' against Governor Ravi on April 12

Slamming Governor R N Ravi for commenting that foreign funding fuelled anti-Sterlite demonstrations, the ruling DMK and its allies on Friday announced a massive protest against him here on April 12.

The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) said that ever since Ravi assumed office in 2021, his speeches and activities have been controversial and mysterious. "Our struggle will not cease until he stops activities that lower the Assembly's dignity."



On April 5, Ravi had stoked fresh controversy by remarking that foreign funds had fuelled the protests against Sterlite plant in Thoothukudi and Kudankulam nuclear power plant. While addressing civil service aspirants in Raj Bhavan, Ravi said such protests were aimed at hindering progress



Forgetting that he was a Governor, Ravi has been "desperate to project himself as a representative of the BJP and RSS", a joint statement of SPA parties said.

"To say that the Kudankulam (nuclear power plant) and Sterlite protests were driven by funds from abroad is a denigration of the Tamil Nadu people. These are people's struggles in which lakhs (of them) took part. What is the ulterior motive behind diverting such protests as a foreign conspiracy," the SPA asked.

While speaking to the students at Raj Bhavan, Ravi had commented on the procedure for approval of bills, remarking that if a bill was "withheld", it meant that the bill in question was dead. The DMK and its allies said that this comment of his was a breach of the oath of office he had taken, and it showed his "irresponsible" nature.

Pointing out that several bills were pending for assent with Raj Bhavan, including the one to ban online gambling, the parties said Ravi, who did not answer the government when his response was sought on this matter, was instead providing an explanation during his interaction with students.

The SPA also recalled several previous comments made by Ravi and hit out at him. "His opinions in support of Sanathana (Dharma) and Varnasrama method on public platforms are ridiculous."



"All such comments made by have him led to unnecessary tension and controversies and this is not his job," it pointed out. The post of governor is not necessary for any State and the BJP thinks of running a parallel government through governors in the states where it is not in power. Governor Ravi is making controversial remarks only to make the BJP happy, it added.

Also Read TN's ruling DMK accuses Governor Ravi of having political agenda Tamil Nadu CM Stalin files nomination to contest for DMK president post TN BJP urges police to arrest DMK leader for abusive language against Guv Governor want to project us as divisive party: DMK spokesperson Elangovan Tamil Nadu guv speaking like RSS: DMK on remarks over Dravidian identity Kerala train blaze: Accused Shahrukh Saifi sent to 11 days police custody Wheat output in FY24 may decline by 1-2 mn tonnes due to untimely rains Don't create panic ahead of Baisakhi: Akal Takht Jathedar to Punjab govt FinMin to respond in 3 weeks to plea seeking mechanism on unclaimed funds Prices of dairy products likely to remain firm on account of higher demand

The protest would be held in front of Raj Bhavan on April 12, by 4 PM, and all democratic forces should join hands, the SPA said.

DMK treasurer T R Baalu, Dravidar Kazhagam chief K Veeramani, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K S Alagiri, MDMK general secretary Vaiko and State secretaries of CPI(M) and CPI K Balakrishnan and R Mutharasan respectively were among the signatories of the SPA's joint statement.

IUML president K M Kader Mohideen, VCK founder Thol Thirumavalavan, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi's M H Jawahirullah, Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi's E R Eswaran and Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi's T Velmurugan were the other leaders.