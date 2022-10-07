JUST IN
KCR's national party BRS to soon hold Dalit conclave in Hyderabad
Parties in Andhra Pradesh express diverse views on KCR launching BRS
Divisions in TRS? Kavitha's absence from KCR's BRS launch raises questions
Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra will have no impact: Karnataka CM Bommai
ED turned down plea for exemption from appearance: Cong leader Shivakumar
Sonia Gandhi joins Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Karnataka's Mandya
TRS to BRS: Will KCR's name-change gamble pay off at 2024 LS polls?
JD(S)' Kumaraswamy airdashes to Telangana to join forces with KCR
TRS leader distributes chickens, liquor to workers at Warangal on Dussehra
TRS supremo KCR may announce name of his national party on Oct 5: Report
You are here: Home » Politics » News » South
Kharge rubbishes talk of him being 'Sonia's remote control', slams BJP
Business Standard

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin files nomination to contest for DMK president post

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday filed his nomination papers seeking to contest the president's post in the ruling DMK, setting into motion the intra party election

Topics
Tamil Nadu | mk stalin | DMK election

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

DMK releases manifesto for Tamil Nadu elections | Photo: ANI
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday filed his nomination papers seeking to contest the president's post in the ruling DMK, setting into motion the intra party election.

Stalin, who visited Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters here, submitted his papers for the key position to which he is most likely to be elected unopposed at the party's general council meeting here on October 9. Several senior leaders including party's general secretary and State Minister Duraimurugan, treasurer T R Baalu, Parliamentarians: Kanimozhi and A Raja besides DMK youth wing secretary and legislator Udhayandhi Stalin were present when the Chief Minister filed his papers. Stalin visited the memorials of late Chief Ministers C N Annadurai and M Karunanidhi before arriving at Anna Arivalayam.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tamil Nadu

First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 18:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU