Business Standard
Home / India News / DMRC launches bike taxi service from 12 stations via Momentum mobile app

DMRC launches bike taxi service from 12 stations via Momentum mobile app

The service, which was introduced on Monday, includes two options -- SHERYDS for women, by women, and RYDR, available to all commuters, according to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)

Delhi Metro

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 9:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Metro passengers can now book bike taxi rides through the DMRC Momentum application without juggling between multiple platforms, an official statement said on Monday.

The service, which was introduced on Monday, includes two options -- SHERYDS for women, by women, and RYDR, available to all commuters, according to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The facility has been presently made available from 12 metro stations -- Dwarka Sec-21, Dwarka Sec-10, Dwarka Sec-14, Dwarka Mor, Janakpuri West, Uttam Nagar East, Rajouri Garden, Subhash Nagar, Kirti Nagar, Karol Bagh, Millennium City Centre Gurugram and Palam.

The service, introduced as a new feature on the existing DMRC Momentum application, is being implemented in partnership with the First And Last Mile Connectivity India Pvt. Ltd., the release said.

 

A total of 50 SHERYDS and 150 RYDR will be operating from these stations in a radius of around three-five kilometres between 8 am and 9 pm, it said.

Subsequently, over 100 stations will be covered with this facility in a month and remaining stations will be covered in next three months, further strengthening last-mile connectivity across all 250 metro stations and taking the total count of SHERYDS and RYDR to around 1,000 each, the statement read.

More From This Section

ONGC

LIVE: ONGC reports Q2 profit at Rs 11,984 crore, revenue from operations at Rs 33,881 core

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution

Delhi air quality remains in 'very poor' category with AQI reading of 352

Baba Siddique

Baba Siddique murder: Main shooter Shivkumar sent to custody till Nov 19

IOCL

Blast in storage tank causes fire at IOCL Vadodara refinery; no casualties

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

Govt to cover medical expenses for the needy: UP CM at Gorakhpur event

DMRC Principal Executive Director Anuj Dayal said SHERYDS is a custom-tailored initiative designed to meet the needs and preferences of women metro commuters.

It also offers women drivers an opportunity to become breadwinners, allowing them to live with dignity and respect, Dayal said, adding that the bike taxis available at metro stations for last-mile connectivity and electric bikes will reduce carbon footprint.

This all-women bike taxi fleet will have trained and verified female riders, he said.

SHERYDS also has a real-time ride monitoring feature. The minimum charge is of Rs 10, followed by Rs 10 per km for the first two km, and thereafter Rs 8 per km, the statement said.

The RYDR service, operating in parallel with SHERYDS, will focus on optimising rider routes and ensuring shorter, more efficient travel times. Unlike traditional models where drivers may travel long distances, RYDR keeps riders within a specified radius, which ensures both safety and reduced travel time, Dayal said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Metro, Delhi Metro

Diwali rush: DMRC to add 60 trips on Tuesday, Wednesday to ease congestion

Metro, Delhi Metro

DMRC wins 1st prize in best exhibitor category at Urban Mobility India Expo

Delhi Metro

DMRC pulls out ad on breast cancer after facing backlash from activists

Metro, Delhi Metro

DMRC Phase-3: Tughlakabad-Aerocity underground tunnel corridor completed

Delhi Metro

Metro passengers can travel with digital smart card as DMRC launches MJQRT

Topics : DMRC Bike Taxi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 9:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon