Business Standard
Home / India News / Metro passengers can travel with digital smart card as DMRC launches MJQRT

Metro passengers can travel with digital smart card as DMRC launches MJQRT

Like a metro smart card, the passengers can also recharge MJQRT with a maximum amount of up to Rs 3,000 as per their travel requirements

Delhi Metro

DMRC said that to avail the MJQRT, users are required to register on the app and can start with an initial amount of Rs 150. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 8:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi Metro passengers can travel with a digital smart card for their daily journey from Friday as the DMRC has introduced the 'Multiple Journey QR Ticket' (MJQRT) facility in its existing mobile application.
Like a metro smart card, the passengers can also recharge MJQRT with a maximum amount of up to Rs 3,000 as per their travel requirements.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, people will be able to view their journeys, including fare payments and recharges, on its app --- 'DMRC Momentum Delhi Sarthi 2.0'.
DMRC's Managing Director Vikas Kumar launched the facility on Thursday, saying the MJQRT will simplify travel with a single QR code, enhancing convenience and offering eco-friendly benefits.
 
The DMRC said that to avail the MJQRT, users are required to register on the app and can start with an initial amount of Rs 150, which can be used for metro travel.
"There is no security deposit required for the MJQRT. Users can easily add value in multiples of Rs 50 through digital payment methods such as UPI, credit cards and debit cards with a maximum balance limit of Rs 3,000," said DMRC's Principal Executive Director (Corporate Communication) Anuj Dayal.

More From This Section

Sitaram Yechury, Sitaram, Yechury

Big blow for secular forces: CPI(M) on Yechury's death, Left pays tribute

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

LIVE: For people's sake, I am ready to resign, says Mamata Banerjee amid stand-off with doctors

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

Ready to resign for sake of people, says Mamata amid stand-off with doctors

Kamlesh Paswan, BJP, Minister of State for Rural Development

Centre has made three-fold increase in budget for northeast: Kamlesh Paswan

skilled researchers, artificial intelligence

IDA, Invest India partner for global trade fair on skill, education sector

He said that a minimum balance of Rs 60 is required to travel using the MJQRT, adding it offers the passengers a 10 per cent discount during peak hours (8 am to 12 pm and 5 pm to 9 pm) and a 20 per cent discount during off-peak hours.
The MJQRT is a revolutionary digital initiative, marking the first time in India that a QR-based multiple-journey product is being introduced. This feature will be available for app users from Friday, Dayal said.
According to the DMRC, the new facility serves as an eco-friendly and economical alternative to the traditional smart cards currently in use. In case of theft, loss or damage to the mobile device, the remaining balance will remain intact and the passengers can continue using the MJQRT by logging in on another device.
The ease of booking program by the DMRC emphasises multiple modes of ticket booking, multiple fare media and multiple payment options, Dayal said, adding the MJQRT is the latest addition to the existing fare media options, including single journey QR tickets, NCMC and DMRC smart cards.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Metro, Delhi Metro

With over 14,600 CCTVs, Delhi Metro one of the safest means of travel: DMRC

DMRC, Delhi metro

Retired? DMRC is hiring with Rs 1.65 lakh salary: Here's what you must know

Metro, Delhi Metro

DMRC redesigns Phase-4 construction plans to avoid felling 69 trees

DMRC

Services delayed on Red Line after 'attempted cable theft', says DMRC

Delhi metro

Delhi Metro records highest-ever daily ridership of 7.748 mn on Aug 20

Topics : Delhi Metro DMRC Delhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 8:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayVarun Beverages shareKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchGE T&D sharesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon