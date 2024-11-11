Business Standard
Home / India News / Delhi air quality remains in 'very poor' category with AQI reading of 352

Delhi air quality remains in 'very poor' category with AQI reading of 352

The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded until 4 pm daily was reported at 352, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution

Humidity levels fluctuated between 96 per cent and 72 per cent during the day in the national capital, according to the India Meteorological Department. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 8:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on Monday with an AQI reading of 352, while four monitoring stations reported air quality levels in the 'severe' zone.

The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded until 4 pm daily was reported at 352, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

On Sunday, the national capital recorded the 24-hour average AQI of 335, according to the CPCB.

Data from CPCB's Sameer app, which provides hourly AQI updates,showed that four out of the 38 monitoring stations on Monday reported AQI in the 'severe' category with readings above 400. These included Bawana, Jahangirpuri, Rohini, and Wazirpur.

 

Meanwhile, a thick layer of mist and smog blanketed the city during the morning and evening hours, with a high of 32.4 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal. The minimum temperature was also three notches above the season's average, with a reading of 17.6 degrees Celsius at 9 am.

Humidity levels fluctuated between 96 per cent and 72 per cent during the day in the national capital, according to the India Meteorological Department.

More From This Section

ONGC

LIVE: ONGC reports Q2 profit at Rs 11,984 crore, revenue from operations at Rs 33,881 core

Baba Siddique

Baba Siddique murder: Main shooter Shivkumar sent to custody till Nov 19

IOCL

Blast in storage tank causes fire at IOCL Vadodara refinery; no casualties

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

Govt to cover medical expenses for the needy: UP CM at Gorakhpur event

Sanjiv Khanna, Sanjiv, New CJI

Justice Khanna hears 45 cases on 1st day as CJI, thanks lawyers for wishes

The weather office has forecast moderate fog on Tuesday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to reach around 33 and 17 degrees Celsius, respectively.

AQI in the 0-50 range is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

dengue, Chikungunya

Delhi reports 5-year high in chikungunya, malaria cases; dengue declines

Traffic, Traffic jam

Stuck in traffic? Gurugram to Delhi now takes longer than flying to Mumbai

Aap

Council of ministers recommends deploying 10K CDVs as bus marshals: AAP

dog

Pets shop in Delhi to face closure if fail to register with animal board

Supreme Court, SC

SC agrees to hear plea seeking to restrain felling of trees in Delhi

Topics : Delhi Air quality

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 8:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon