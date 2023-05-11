close

DMRC to ramp up measures to keep a check on obscene behaviour in metro

The decision to take strict action comes following an uproar over some of the viral videos shot inside the train. On May 10, another one of the viral video showed a couple kissing inside the metro

BS Web Team New Delhi
A passenger wearing a face mask travels in a metro train on Blue line. Photo: PTI

Representational image

2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 4:20 PM IST
Topics : DMRC Delhi Metro Twitter Swati Maliwal Delhi Police DCW BS Web Reports CISF

First Published: May 11 2023 | 5:01 PM IST

