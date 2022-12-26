JUST IN
Money View raises $75 mn in Series E by Apis Partners, valued at $900 mn
Advent buys significant stake in Suven Pharma, plans merger with Cohance
Godrej Properties buys 62-acre land in Kurukshetra for residential plots
Fund mobilisation through equity, debt routes down 20% to Rs 11 trn in 2022
20 yrs of Delhi Metro: How it transformed the city's landscape
PayU gives pink slip to 150 employees, no plans of 'major downsizing'
Top headlines: Telcos get green signal, states start mock drills, and more
Advent International to acquire 50.1% stake in Suven Pharma, explore merger
Telecom firms get green signal for towers, services on railway land
From deals and innovations to mass layoffs, 2022 was marked by contrasts
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Business Standard

20 yrs of Delhi Metro: How it transformed the city's landscape

Delhi Metro has contributed a lot to the national capital's economy, and by extension to that of the whole country. Last week, it celebrated 20th anniversary. Let's trace its transformative journey

Topics
Delhi Metro | Metro rail projects | DMRC

Thareek Ahmed  |  New Delhi 

DMRC, Delhi metro
Photo: DMRC twitter

ALSO READ

I-Day celebrations: Delhi Metro to continue operations; DMRC bars parking

After SC rap, DMRC launches Rs 7,100 crore rights issue for RInfra dues

Widening scope, aim to be a key player in urban infra space: DMRC MD

Rail stocks may chug along till budget; book profit selectively: Analysts

Railway officials to be rated on freight volumes, train movement efficiency

A well-oiled public transport system is key to any country’s economic growth. And, no doubt, the Delhi Metro has contributed a lot to the national capital’s economy, and by extension to that of the whole country. In the last two decades, it changed the transport landscape of the country’s most populous city. Last week, Delhi metro celebrated 20th anniversary. This podcast traces this transformative journey

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 12:04 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.