20 yrs of Delhi Metro: How it transformed the city's landscape
Delhi Metro has contributed a lot to the national capital's economy, and by extension to that of the whole country. Last week, it celebrated 20th anniversary. Let's trace its transformative journey
A well-oiled public transport system is key to any country’s economic growth. And, no doubt, the Delhi Metro has contributed a lot to the national capital’s economy, and by extension to that of the whole country. In the last two decades, it changed the transport landscape of the country’s most populous city. Last week, Delhi metro celebrated 20th anniversary. This podcast traces this transformative journey
