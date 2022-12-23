JUST IN
Why does WeWork India CEO think his firm is just scratching the surface?
Green hydrogen will not be limited by borders: ReNew Power Founder & CEO
Royal Enfield will be a disruptive player in electric motorcycles: CEO
We aim to help 300 Indian startups set up in Canada by 2025: TBDC chief
Google has trained 40,000 people in cybersecurity so far: Vice President
Rising cost of raw materials a challenge for drug firms: Cipla's Hamied
JSPL sees 'very good reason' to consider RINL, NMDC: MD Bimlendra Jha
It's challenge to meet tariffs for wind power in India: Engie MD
Possible to improve IBC with non-legislative fixes: ex-IBBI chief M S Sahoo
Cloud more important in hybrid work; doubled capacity in 20 mths: Peesker
You are here: Home » Companies Â» Q&A
Byju's to undertake affordability test of parents before selling courses
icon-arrow-left
Hinduja sweetens offer for RCap to counter Torrent group's winning bid
Business Standard

Widening scope, aim to be a key player in urban infra space: DMRC MD

To improve revenue while keeping ticket fares in check, DMRC is venturing into newer regions and business avenues. Kumar shares details of DMRC's growth plans

Topics
DMRC | Delhi Metro

Dhruvaksh Saha & Shreya Jai 

Vikas Kumar, Managing Director, DMRC
Photo: Delhimetrorail.com

Vikas Kumar— the third managing director (MD) of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) — has taken over the reins at a time it is making efforts to recover its operations as well as finances. To improve revenue while keeping ticket fares in check, DMRC is venturing into newer regions and business avenues. Kumar shares details of DMRC’s growth plans in an interview with Dhruvaksh Saha and Shreya Jai. Edited excerpts:

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on DMRC

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 19:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.