Widening scope, aim to be a key player in urban infra space: DMRC MD

Vikas Kumar— the third managing director (MD) of Rail Corporation (DMRC) — has taken over the reins at a time it is making efforts to recover its operations as well as finances. To improve revenue while keeping ticket fares in check, is venturing into newer regions and business avenues. Kumar shares details of DMRC’s growth plans in an interview with Dhruvaksh Saha and Shreya Jai. Edited excerpts: