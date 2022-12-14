JUST IN
RS okays bill to include Gond community in ST category in parts of UP
Business Standard

Law for enforcement of arbitral award no different for govt: SC to DMRC

Comment follows non-payment of Rs 4,500 cr by Delhi Metro Rail to Reliance Infra, out of a total Rs 7,200 cr in an arbitral award passed by the top court

Topics
Supreme Court | DMRC | Reliance Infra

Bhavini Mishra  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court rules that Benami law cannot be applied retrospectively, says Supreme Court.
Reliance Infra had moved the Supreme Court on December 2 against Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), seeking a payment of Rs 4,500 crore in arbitral award dues

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that the law for the enforcement of an arbitral award is no different for the government or its statutory corporations.

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 19:29 IST

