Do's & Donts for NEET UG 2023 exam today: Here's all you need to know

The exam will start at 2 PM and will end at 5:30 PM (IST)

New Delhi
exam, exams

Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 12:04 PM IST
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting a National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test or NEET-UG 2023 exam on Sunday. 
The exam will start at 2 PM and will end at 5:30 PM (IST). The candidates will not be allowed to enter the Examination Centre after 1:30 PM.

The NEET UG exam is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Medical Courses. A candidate can appear for the exam if they have passed in the subjects of Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English individually and have secured a minimum of 50 per cent marks in Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology at the 12th board exam or any equivalent exam.
The candidates are not allowed to carry textual material (printed or written), bits of paper, geometry/pencil box, plastic pouch, calculator, pen, scale, writing pad, pen drives, eraser, calculator, log table, electronic pen/scanner, etc. inside the examination hall.

They also can not carry any communication device like mobile phones, Bluetooth, earphones, microphones, pager, etc.
Items like Wallet, goggles, handbags, belts, caps, etc., any watch/wristwatch, bracelet, camera, ornaments/metallic items, etc are also not allowed in the examination hall. Students cannot carry food items and water bottles also in the exam hall.

The candidates appearing for the exam must carry their NEET UG 2023 Hall Tickets to get entry into the examination hall.
They must carry a printed copy of the NEET Admit Card which they can download from the NTA website with a passport-size photograph (same as uploaded on the application form pasted on it).

They also require one postcard size (4”X6”) colour photograph with white background pasted on the Proforma downloaded with the Admit Card.
They also need to carry one authorized photo IDs like PAN card/Driving License/Voter ID/Passport/Aadhaar Card /Ration Card/ Class 12 Admit Card with Photograph /any other valid photo ID issued by the Government.

If the candidate is claiming relaxation under the  Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) category they must carry a PwBD certificate issued by the competent authority. This year the NTA has postponed the NEET UG 2023 exam for students who have been allotted exam centres in Manipur due to the ongoing conflicts. 
NEET UG Entrance Exams education

First Published: May 07 2023 | 12:05 PM IST

