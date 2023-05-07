Do's & Donts for NEET UG 2023 exam today: Here's all you need to know



The exam will start at 2 PM and will end at 5:30 PM (IST). The candidates will not be allowed to enter the Examination Centre after 1:30 PM. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting a National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test or NEET-UG 2023 exam on Sunday.



The candidates are not allowed to carry textual material (printed or written), bits of paper, geometry/pencil box, plastic pouch, calculator, pen, scale, writing pad, pen drives, eraser, calculator, log table, electronic pen/scanner, etc. inside the examination hall. The NEET UG exam is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Medical Courses. A candidate can appear for the exam if they have passed in the subjects of Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English individually and have secured a minimum of 50 per cent marks in Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology at the 12th board exam or any equivalent exam.



Items like Wallet, goggles, handbags, belts, caps, etc., any watch/wristwatch, bracelet, camera, ornaments/metallic items, etc are also not allowed in the examination hall. Students cannot carry food items and water bottles also in the exam hall. They also can not carry any communication device like mobile phones, Bluetooth, earphones, microphones, pager, etc.

They must carry a printed copy of the NEET Admit Card which they can download from the NTA website with a passport-size photograph (same as uploaded on the application form pasted on it). The candidates appearing for the exam must carry their NEET UG 2023 Hall Tickets to get entry into the examination hall.



They also need to carry one authorized photo IDs like PAN card/Driving License/Voter ID/Passport/Aadhaar Card /Ration Card/ Class 12 Admit Card with Photograph /any other valid photo ID issued by the Government. They also require one postcard size (4”X6”) colour photograph with white background pasted on the Proforma downloaded with the Admit Card.

If the candidate is claiming relaxation under the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) category they must carry a PwBD certificate issued by the competent authority. This year the NTA has postponed the NEET UG 2023 exam for students who have been allotted exam centres in Manipur due to the ongoing conflicts.

